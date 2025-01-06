Tragic Life Revealed of 'Original Lily Phillips' — Who Bedded 620 Men and Sold Off BODY PART
Lily Phillips has made headlines for her bedroom conquests, but she isn't the first to bed hundreds of men.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there was another controversial woman before Philips known as Kim 'Houston' Halsey, who slept with over 600 men and even auctioned off part of her own genitalia.
Philips went viral after she completed the "challenge" of sleeping with over 100 men in one day – and then announced her plan to tackle 1000 men in a 24 hour period.
While Philips has sparked discourse over the adult entertainment industry, Houston has been considered the "original" Philips as she slept with more men in shorter time frame.
But Houston's tragic life could serve as a cautionary tale for the 23-year-old adult film star, who has insisted she "enjoys" her career despite breaking down in tears while discussing about her work.
Houston rose to fame in the 90s, breaking the "world record" for having the most sexual parters in one session at the end of the decade, which was filmed for the adult movie The World's Biggest G--g B--g III.
At one point, she set out to sleep with 500 men – and easily surpassed her goal after she bedded 620 partners.
As she made a name for herself in the adult entertainment industry, she landed multiple TV interviews, radio appearances and even scored a record deal.
While she traveled the world and dated numerous celebrities, she often found herself at the center of controversy given her taboo line of work.
At one point, Houston made headlines when she decided to auction off a portion of her labia for $50,000 through Erotic Bid. Prior to the auction, she confessed during a U.S. radio appearance she was planning to undergo surgery on her labia to improve her "look" on camera.
Despite the fame and money she garnered, Houston was battling her own demons as a single mom.
She described herself as "always" being a "functional addict" and admitted to using crystal meth and cocaine in order to stay awake for shifts at a strip club. At the time, she would often go days without eating, too.
In her 2012 memoir, Pretty Enough: The Story of the G--g B--g Queen, Houston wrote: "I had always been a functional addict in that I was obviously addicted to all the drugs I was doing, but I somehow managed to always do the work I was supposed to do in order to provide for my daughter and myself.
"But by this point, there was so much money going into drugs that no matter how much I was earning, it just wasn't enough.
"One day I realized that I was going to die soon if I didn't change anything."
The single mother also admitted she never felt "pretty enough," even with her fame and attention.
She said she "hated" parts of herself and expected plastic surgery to fix her self-esteem. Houston went on to have a labiaplasty and breast reduction at the same time, which almost killed her.
After her procedure, Houston was getting her silicone implants replaced with saline ones when she collapsed and had to be rushed to the emergency room. A clot in one of her breast resulted in oxygen being cut off to Houston's brain.
Though she eventually recovered and vowed to start a new life in Las Vegas, she couldn't kick her drug habit and continued to keep in touch with her Los Angeles dealers, who would send her substances through the mail.
Upon hitting rock bottom, when she was so messed up she couldn't pick up her daughter from school, Houston decided to get clean and quit the adult film industry, which sparked a financial crisis.
While Houston managed to pick herself and forge a new career in the real estate industry, tragedy struck again when her new bosses discovered her previous career and fired her.
Out of work, Houston was then diagnosed with stage three cancer and was given a 20% survival rate. Luckily, she survived.
Her health scare led to a spiritual awakening and she ended up writing her life's story in her 2012 book.