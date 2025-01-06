Tragic Life Revealed of 'Original Lily Phillips' — Who Bedded 620 Men and Sold Off BODY PART

Lily Phillips has made headlines for her bedroom conquests, but she isn't the first to bed hundreds of men.

RadarOnline.com can reveal there was another controversial woman before Philips known as Kim 'Houston' Halsey, who slept with over 600 men and even auctioned off part of her own genitalia.

Philips went viral after she completed the "challenge" of sleeping with over 100 men in one day – and then announced her plan to tackle 1000 men in a 24 hour period.