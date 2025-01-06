Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Celebrity News

Tragic Life Revealed of 'Original Lily Phillips' — Who Bedded 620 Men and Sold Off BODY PART

Composite photo of Lily Phillips, Kim 'Houston' Halsey
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM;Wiki

Kim 'Houston' Halsey's tragic life serves as a cautionary tale for Lily Phillips.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lily Phillips has made headlines for her bedroom conquests, but she isn't the first to bed hundreds of men.

RadarOnline.com can reveal there was another controversial woman before Philips known as Kim 'Houston' Halsey, who slept with over 600 men and even auctioned off part of her own genitalia.

Philips went viral after she completed the "challenge" of sleeping with over 100 men in one day – and then announced her plan to tackle 1000 men in a 24 hour period.

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips banned airbnb onlyfans model sex in property hosts had no idea
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Phillip made headlines for sleeping with 100 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

While Philips has sparked discourse over the adult entertainment industry, Houston has been considered the "original" Philips as she slept with more men in shorter time frame.

But Houston's tragic life could serve as a cautionary tale for the 23-year-old adult film star, who has insisted she "enjoys" her career despite breaking down in tears while discussing about her work.

Article continues below advertisement

Houston rose to fame in the 90s, breaking the "world record" for having the most sexual parters in one session at the end of the decade, which was filmed for the adult movie The World's Biggest G--g B--g III.

At one point, she set out to sleep with 500 men – and easily surpassed her goal after she bedded 620 partners.

As she made a name for herself in the adult entertainment industry, she landed multiple TV interviews, radio appearances and even scored a record deal.

Article continues below advertisement
kim halsey avn awards
Source: WIKI

Kim 'Houston' Halsey slept with over 600 men in the 90s.

Article continues below advertisement

While she traveled the world and dated numerous celebrities, she often found herself at the center of controversy given her taboo line of work.

At one point, Houston made headlines when she decided to auction off a portion of her labia for $50,000 through Erotic Bid. Prior to the auction, she confessed during a U.S. radio appearance she was planning to undergo surgery on her labia to improve her "look" on camera.

Despite the fame and money she garnered, Houston was battling her own demons as a single mom.

Article continues below advertisement

She described herself as "always" being a "functional addict" and admitted to using crystal meth and cocaine in order to stay awake for shifts at a strip club. At the time, she would often go days without eating, too.

In her 2012 memoir, Pretty Enough: The Story of the G--g B--g Queen, Houston wrote: "I had always been a functional addict in that I was obviously addicted to all the drugs I was doing, but I somehow managed to always do the work I was supposed to do in order to provide for my daughter and myself.

"But by this point, there was so much money going into drugs that no matter how much I was earning, it just wasn't enough.

"One day I realized that I was going to die soon if I didn't change anything."

Article continues below advertisement
kim halsey book

Houston nearly died after plastic surgery and became addicted to drugs.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk 'Locks' Journalist Out of X After Report 'Exposes' Tesla Billionaire's Alleged Alter Ego Adrian Dittmann

dave grohl doing all he can to save crumbling marriage

Dave Grohl 'Doing All He Can' to Save Crumbling Marriage After Foo Fighters Rocker Cheats on Wife and Has Baby With Mistress – As His Kids Pick Mom's Side

Article continues below advertisement

The single mother also admitted she never felt "pretty enough," even with her fame and attention.

She said she "hated" parts of herself and expected plastic surgery to fix her self-esteem. Houston went on to have a labiaplasty and breast reduction at the same time, which almost killed her.

After her procedure, Houston was getting her silicone implants replaced with saline ones when she collapsed and had to be rushed to the emergency room. A clot in one of her breast resulted in oxygen being cut off to Houston's brain.

Though she eventually recovered and vowed to start a new life in Las Vegas, she couldn't kick her drug habit and continued to keep in touch with her Los Angeles dealers, who would send her substances through the mail.

Upon hitting rock bottom, when she was so messed up she couldn't pick up her daughter from school, Houston decided to get clean and quit the adult film industry, which sparked a financial crisis.

While Houston managed to pick herself and forge a new career in the real estate industry, tragedy struck again when her new bosses discovered her previous career and fired her.

Out of work, Houston was then diagnosed with stage three cancer and was given a 20% survival rate. Luckily, she survived.

Her health scare led to a spiritual awakening and she ended up writing her life's story in her 2012 book.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.