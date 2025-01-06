'Grow Up': Senator Deb Fischer's Husband Slammed as 'Disrespectful' and 'Disgusting' for Refusing to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand After His Wife Was Sworn In For Another Term

The cringe-worthy moment happened just before Donald Trump was officially certified as the next President of the United States.

With Congress just underway, Harris, who also serves as the Senate president, was charged with swearing-in the new Senate members Monday for the 119th Congressional session.

New senators from both sides of the aisle were welcomed by the VP to take the oath of office. Many brought family members, including spouses and children, for the honorary event.

Even though she was about to certify the election in which she was resoundingly defeated, Harris smiled and shook each new member's hand, regardless of their political affiliation.