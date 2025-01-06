'Grow Up': Senator Deb Fischer's Husband Slammed as 'Disrespectful' and 'Disgusting' for Refusing to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand After His Wife Was Sworn In For Another Term
An awkward moment on Capitol Hill has led to calls for a senator from Nebraska to be husked.
It all happened when Sen. Deb Fischer's husband seemed to blow off a congratulatory handshake from Vice President Kamala Harris, RadarOnline.com can report.
The cringe-worthy moment happened just before Donald Trump was officially certified as the next President of the United States.
With Congress just underway, Harris, who also serves as the Senate president, was charged with swearing-in the new Senate members Monday for the 119th Congressional session.
New senators from both sides of the aisle were welcomed by the VP to take the oath of office. Many brought family members, including spouses and children, for the honorary event.
Even though she was about to certify the election in which she was resoundingly defeated, Harris smiled and shook each new member's hand, regardless of their political affiliation.
Then came Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, who followed her peers in shaking Harris' hand in appreciation. However, when Fischer's turn came and she approached her colleague, her husband Bruce stayed noticeably away from her.
Harris could even be heard welcoming him closer for the moment, joking: "It’s okay, I won’t bite. I’m not going to bite. Don’t worry…"
The gray-haired hubby kept his head pointed straight down, refusing to make eye contact with her throughout their interaction.
When Harris offered a hearty "Congratulations to you," Bruce merely looked away and uttered a terse "Thank you" under his breath.
The look of shock and rejection on the vice president's face said it all.
Online, Bruce was instantly bashed for his lack of respect, with many calling him "petty" with "zero class."
One person tweeted: "It's disgraceful that Bruce Fischer, husband to incoming GOP Senator Deb Fischer cannot muster a few seconds of class to shake the hands of VP Kamala Harris."
Another person slammed: "Senator Deb Fischer’s creepy-a--, cadaver looking husband refused to shake Kamala Harris’ hand. What a f------ loser. Grow the f--- up you freak."
A third simply stated: "He embarrassed his wife."
While comedian D.L. Hughley called for Harris' husband to dish out his own justice: "(Doug Emhoff) SHOULD’VE YOKED HIS FRAGILE PUNK A-- UP!!"
Harris was forced to confront another awkward moment soon after, as she was charged with leading the official certification process to reward Trump with the office she battled him so hard for.
Unlike four years ago, when Trump protested the election results and an angry mob stormed the Capitol, Monday's ceremony was much more civil, and the former president is now clear to accept the title once more on Jan. 20.
As for Harris, it's not yet clear what her next move will be. But GOP political strategist Matt Gorman told RadarOnline.com she will most certainly not be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.
While Harris has yet to reveal where her political career will take her next, the Democratic National Committee will elect a new chair, along with other top leadership positions, on February 1.
Despite Gorman's thoughts, a post-election poll released by Puck/Echelon revealed Harris as the most favored candidate among Democratic voters to be the party's 2028 presidential nominee with 41 percent, well ahead of the second-place finisher, California Governor Gavin Newsom.