'I Was Wrong' — Democrat Strategist James Carville Accepts Defeat After Kamala Harris' Loss to Donald Trump, Urges Party to Use 'Podcasts and Influencers' to Get Message Out

In a Democratic op-ed, Carville wrote: "I thought Kamala Harris would win. I was wrong. While I’m sure we Democrats can argue that the loss wasn’t a landslide or take a little solace in our House performance, the most important thing for us now is to face that we were wrong and take action on the prevailing ‘why.'"

He continued: "We lost for one very simple reason: It was, it is and it always will be the economy, stupid. We have to begin 2025 with that truth as our political north star and not get distracted by anything else."

Carville previously thought Harris would win because Trump is "stone a-- nuts."

The 80-year-old not only admitted he was "wrong," but also shared his thoughts on what the party needs to do to right the ship following the humiliating loss.