'I Was Wrong' — Democrat Strategist James Carville Accepts Defeat After Kamala Harris' Loss to Donald Trump, Urges Party to Use 'Podcasts and Influencers' to Get Message Out
James Carville has finally conceded he was completely wrong about the election after Kamala Harris' shocking defeat to Donald Trump.
The Democratic strategist explained what exactly went wrong with the party's strategy and offered up a suggestion to get things back on track, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a Democratic op-ed, Carville wrote: "I thought Kamala Harris would win. I was wrong. While I’m sure we Democrats can argue that the loss wasn’t a landslide or take a little solace in our House performance, the most important thing for us now is to face that we were wrong and take action on the prevailing ‘why.'"
He continued: "We lost for one very simple reason: It was, it is and it always will be the economy, stupid. We have to begin 2025 with that truth as our political north star and not get distracted by anything else."
Carville previously thought Harris would win because Trump is "stone a-- nuts."
The 80-year-old not only admitted he was "wrong," but also shared his thoughts on what the party needs to do to right the ship following the humiliating loss.
He said: "Mr. Trump, for the first time in his political career, decisively won by seizing a swath of middle-class and low-income voters focused on the economy. Democrats have flat-out lost the economic narrative. The only path to electoral salvation is to take it back," and added Democrats need to do away with focusing on Trump as voters clearly didn't care about the 78-year-old's wrongdoings "if they cannot provide for themselves or their families."
Carville added: "This year, the Democratic Party leadership must convene and publish a creative, popular and bold economic agenda and proactively take back our economic turf. Go big, go populist, stick to economic progress – and force them to oppose what they cannot be for. In unison."
Carville's idea? Changing the way Democrats get the message out by using podcasts, influencers and non-traditional media, as those platforms are a "new media paradigm we now live in."
The political consultant also blamed Harris' loss for her failure to separate herself from President Biden and his views.
Meanwhile, Harris has yet to make her next big move in her political career following her presidential election loss in November. GOP political strategist Matt Gorman believes the 60-year-old will not be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.
"... I would feel fairly safe putting my money down that Kamala Harris will not be the nominee in '28 for a host of reasons," Gorman said on CNN recently.
He added: "I think Trump is the aberration in that regard, not the rule... I'll tell you right now, [Pennsylvania Governor] Josh Shapiro is pretty happy he wasn't on the ticket, I'm sure, and part of all that."
Shapiro was on the short list of being Harris' running mate before she selected the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Waltz.
On February 1, the Democratic National Committee will elect a new chair, along with other top leadership positions.
Despite Gorman's thoughts, a post-election poll released by Puck/Echelon revealed Harris as the most favored candidate among Democratic voters to be the party's 2028 presidential nominee with 41 percent, well ahead of the second place finisher, California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Harris' 2024 campaign dropped $100million per week during her brief presidential bid, which kicked off in late July.