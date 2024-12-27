Kamala Harris' Political Future Remains 'Unknown' as Democrats Scramble to Find New Leader Following 'Arrogant' Presidential Nominee's Brutal Loss

The Democrats face a major uphill battle as they loss control of the house, failed to secure control of the senate, and the Supreme Court is seeing as heavily GOP by a 6-3 tally. Now, Gorman believes the party will be without a leader when Joe Biden's time in the White House is officially done.

He said on CNN This Morning With Kasie Hunt: "That's OK, right, because that allows these things to grow. I would feel fairly safe putting my money down that Kamala Harris will not be the nominee in '28 for a host of reasons.

"I think Trump is the aberration in that regard, not the rule... I'll tell you right now, [Pennsylvania Governor] Josh Shapiro is pretty happy he wasn't on the ticket, I'm sure, and part of all that."

Shapiro was on the short list of being Harris' running mate before she selected the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Waltz.