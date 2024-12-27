Kamala Harris' Political Future Remains 'Unknown' as Democrats Scramble to Find New Leader Following 'Arrogant' Presidential Nominee's Brutal Loss
Kamala Harris has yet to make her next big move following her presidential election loss in November.
According to GOP political strategist Matt Gorman, Harris will not be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Democrats face a major uphill battle as they loss control of the house, failed to secure control of the senate, and the Supreme Court is seeing as heavily GOP by a 6-3 tally. Now, Gorman believes the party will be without a leader when Joe Biden's time in the White House is officially done.
He said on CNN This Morning With Kasie Hunt: "That's OK, right, because that allows these things to grow. I would feel fairly safe putting my money down that Kamala Harris will not be the nominee in '28 for a host of reasons.
"I think Trump is the aberration in that regard, not the rule... I'll tell you right now, [Pennsylvania Governor] Josh Shapiro is pretty happy he wasn't on the ticket, I'm sure, and part of all that."
Shapiro was on the short list of being Harris' running mate before she selected the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Waltz.
While Harris has yet to reveal where her political career will take her next, the Democratic National Committee will elect a new chair, along with other top leadership positions, on February 1.
Despite Gorman's thoughts, a post-election poll released by Puck/Echelon revealed Harris as the most favored candidate among Democratic voters to be the party's 2028 presidential nominee with 41 percent, well ahead of the second place finisher, California Governor Gavin Newsom.
All this comes after Teamster's president Sean O'Brien shared his thoughts on Harris – following the union's decision to not endorse a candidate in this year's election for the first time in 30 years.
O'Brien appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show and recalled a meeting he had with the vice president in July shortly after President Biden withdrew from the race – a meeting an angry Harris lashed out at the Teamsters.
He claimed Harris said: "'Teamsters? You better get on board. Better get on board soon.'"
Harris is then said to have left the roundtable after just 20 minutes, making O'Brien one more promise.
He recalled she told him: "'I'm going to win with you or without you!" as he said his reaction was one of shock: "Who does this f------ lady think she is?"
"I thought I was arrogant. That's really arrogant," he added.
The Teamsters backed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 and endorsed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016.
Harris' campaign dropped a huge amount of money on celebrity influencers, radical activist groups, and private jets in her failed bid for the White House, including a large sum to Oprah Winfrey.
Two sources previously disclosed Harris paid Winfrey Harpo Productions nearly $2.5million for the "United for America" event in September, contrary to earlier reports claiming it only cost the 60-year-old $1million.
Harris' 2024 campaign dropped $100million per week during her brief presidential bid, which kicked off in late July.