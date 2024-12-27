Sexy Sydney Sweeney 'Let Herself Go' By Piling on 20Lbs to Play Fighter in Latest Role — 'It Was Starchy Carbs All the Way!'
Sydney Sweeney piled on the pounds to prep for her role as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic about the pro boxer – and she loved every minute of it.
The part involved intense training in order to gain lots of muscle to play the fighter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As part of her prep, the Euphoria actress, 27, "packed on 20 pounds by eating lean protein and starchy carbs like potatoes and pasta, rice and bread. The movie star was hungry doing all that physical work. "But she loved letting things go for a while", said an insider.
The source explained: "She grabbed at the chance to play Christy and has the audacity to believe this will pave her way to the Oscars, knowing full well that actresses get acclaim and Oscar nods for playing 'ugly' roles."
Charlize Theron nabbed the Best Actress Oscar for the 2003 film Monster, Margot Robbie was nominated for playing disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and Hilary Swank took home the coveted trophy for Million Dollar Baby.
But the insider said the Anyone but You star knows she now needs to get back into shape as quickly as possible so she's red-carpet-ready in time for awards season.
Ariana Biermann Shares Emotional Video Saying 'Goodbye' to Her 'Childhood Home' After Mansion Goes Up for Foreclosure Auction Amid Kim Zolciak and Kroy's Nasty Divorce
"She went the furthest she's ever gone for a role, and maybe she went too far! She's desperate to get back to being the steamiest Hollywood siren of her generation", spilled the spy.