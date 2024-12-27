Your tip
Sexy Sydney Sweeney 'Let Herself Go' By Piling on 20Lbs to Play Fighter in Latest Role — 'It Was Starchy Carbs All the Way!'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney gained 20 pounds for her fighter role, focusing on starchy carbs to prepare.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney piled on the pounds to prep for her role as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic about the pro boxer – and she loved every minute of it.

The part involved intense training in order to gain lots of muscle to play the fighter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sydney sweeney let herself go
Source: MEGA

Sweeney embraced gaining muscle and pounds to play boxer Christy Martin in her upcoming biopic.

As part of her prep, the Euphoria actress, 27, "packed on 20 pounds by eating lean protein and starchy carbs like potatoes and pasta, rice and bread. The movie star was hungry doing all that physical work. "But she loved letting things go for a while", said an insider.

The source explained: "She grabbed at the chance to play Christy and has the audacity to believe this will pave her way to the Oscars, knowing full well that actresses get acclaim and Oscar nods for playing 'ugly' roles."

sydney sweeney let herself go
Source: MEGA

The actress gained 20 pounds with a carb-heavy diet as she eyes an Oscar-worthy role.

Charlize Theron nabbed the Best Actress Oscar for the 2003 film Monster, Margot Robbie was nominated for playing disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and Hilary Swank took home the coveted trophy for Million Dollar Baby.

But the insider said the Anyone but You star knows she now needs to get back into shape as quickly as possible so she's red-carpet-ready in time for awards season.

sydney sweeney let herself go
Source: MEGA

The 27-year-old aims for Oscar glory like Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Hilary Swank, but knows she must get red-carpet-ready fast.

"She went the furthest she's ever gone for a role, and maybe she went too far! She's desperate to get back to being the steamiest Hollywood siren of her generation", spilled the spy.

