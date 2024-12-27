Ariana Biermann Shares Emotional Video Saying 'Goodbye' to Her 'Childhood Home' After Mansion Goes Up for Foreclosure Auction Amid Kim Zolciak and Kroy's Nasty Divorce
Ariana Biermann has bid farewell to her childhood home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak's daughter shared an emotional video of the family's last Christmas at their longtime Atlanta home after it was put up for auction while facing foreclosure.
Ariana, 23, gave a tour of the now-empty $6 million home, which was heavily featured on the hit Bravo show.
The 23-year-old posted a video to Instagram along with the caption: "Last Christmas in my childhood home, thank you God for all the amazing memories (with) my family <3 goodbye."
Her video came amid her mom's bitter ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann.
Zolciak, 46, and Biermann, 39, were married from 2011 until they split in 2023.
The former Atlanta Falcons player legally adopted Zolciak's two daughters from her previous marriage, including Ariana and sister Brielle, 27, in 2013.
Together, Zolciak and Biermann welcomed four more children – sons Kroy 'KJ' Jagger, 13, Kash Kade, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.
Throughout the video, Ariana was seen walking through various rooms of the home, many of which appear to have been stripped of furniture and decor.
At the beginning of the clip, she's seen standing in an empty room with four large windows and a bedazzled chandelier. She takes in the room before the next clip shows her hugging one of her siblings.
Ariana appeared emotional as she made her way through the home, stopping to reflect in various rooms.
At one point, she's seen standing in front of a Christmas tree with presents scattered around the bottom.
After visiting several rooms, she stopped to admire her childhood bedroom.
She gave the four-poster canopy a hug before putting a hand over her heart and then stepping inside the bed, which did not have a mattress.
Ariana then pouted for the camera while recording a mirror selfie in the bathroom.
Despite the emotional video, fans were quick to call out Ariana and drag her parents in the comment section.
One user wrote: "Aren’t you grown?"
While another commented: "Kim has made millions of dollars in her career, and I'm so sad she didn't have this house paid off. Wishing all of you kiddos success and love moving forward."
Another wrote: "Why would Kim and Kroy do this?"
Others were more sympathetic to Ariana's situation, with one user writing: "That is such a weird thing to go through when you're a young adult kid. Your house was iconic, prayers for nothing but a great 2025 for you and your family. No matter the circumstances, everyone deserves that."
Zolciak and Biermann's home was listed for auction on Tuesday, December 3, by Truist Bank and was facing foreclosure.
While the status of the home remains unclear, the former Bravo star and her estranged husband have been unsuccessful in pulling it from auction. On December 4, the home's listing was removed and is currently listed as "off-market."
The home was previously set to be auctioned off in February 2023 after Zolciak defaulted on the $1.65 million loan. Days later, the couple took "action to clear this up."
Since then, Zolciak and Biermann's divorce has heated up – and even had a run-in with the cops at the home.