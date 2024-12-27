Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Zolciak

Ariana Biermann Shares Emotional Video Saying 'Goodbye' to Her 'Childhood Home' After Mansion Goes Up for Foreclosure Auction Amid Kim Zolciak and Kroy's Nasty Divorce

Composite photo of Ariana Biermann
Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Ariana Biermann said 'goodbye' to her childhood home after it was listed for auction while facing foreclosure.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ariana Biermann has bid farewell to her childhood home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak's daughter shared an emotional video of the family's last Christmas at their longtime Atlanta home after it was put up for auction while facing foreclosure.

Ariana, 23, gave a tour of the now-empty $6 million home, which was heavily featured on the hit Bravo show.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana biermann shares emotion video saying goodbye to family home
Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Ariana gave a tour of the now-empty house that has been put up for auction.

Article continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old posted a video to Instagram along with the caption: "Last Christmas in my childhood home, thank you God for all the amazing memories (with) my family <3 goodbye."

Her video came amid her mom's bitter ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Ariana thanked God 'for all the amazing memories' made in the home in her caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Zolciak, 46, and Biermann, 39, were married from 2011 until they split in 2023.

The former Atlanta Falcons player legally adopted Zolciak's two daughters from her previous marriage, including Ariana and sister Brielle, 27, in 2013.

Together, Zolciak and Biermann welcomed four more children – sons Kroy 'KJ' Jagger, 13, Kash Kade, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana biermann shares emotion video saying goodbye to family home
Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

The 23-year-old looked fondly at her bedroom before she gave her canopy bed a hug.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the video, Ariana was seen walking through various rooms of the home, many of which appear to have been stripped of furniture and decor.

At the beginning of the clip, she's seen standing in an empty room with four large windows and a bedazzled chandelier. She takes in the room before the next clip shows her hugging one of her siblings.

Ariana appeared emotional as she made her way through the home, stopping to reflect in various rooms.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana biermann shares emotion video saying goodbye to family home
Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Despite Ariana's emotions in the video, social media users slammed her parents for letting the house fo to auction.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, she's seen standing in front of a Christmas tree with presents scattered around the bottom.

After visiting several rooms, she stopped to admire her childhood bedroom.

She gave the four-poster canopy a hug before putting a hand over her heart and then stepping inside the bed, which did not have a mattress.

Ariana then pouted for the camera while recording a mirror selfie in the bathroom.

Despite the emotional video, fans were quick to call out Ariana and drag her parents in the comment section.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton, 71, Appears With Family in Rare Photo After Brain Tumor Diagnoses — as Concerned Fans Beg for Singer's 'Complete Healing'

Split photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Radar Rounds-Up Celebrities Who Got Married and Proved Love is Still Real in 2024 Including Millie Bobby Brown, Saoirse Ronan, and More

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak call cops kroy biermann accused violate court order phone
Source: MEGA

Ariana's video comes amid Zolciak and Biermann's bitter divorce.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

One user wrote: "Aren’t you grown?"

While another commented: "Kim has made millions of dollars in her career, and I'm so sad she didn't have this house paid off. Wishing all of you kiddos success and love moving forward."

Another wrote: "Why would Kim and Kroy do this?"

Others were more sympathetic to Ariana's situation, with one user writing: "That is such a weird thing to go through when you're a young adult kid. Your house was iconic, prayers for nothing but a great 2025 for you and your family. No matter the circumstances, everyone deserves that."

Zolciak and Biermann's home was listed for auction on Tuesday, December 3, by Truist Bank and was facing foreclosure.

While the status of the home remains unclear, the former Bravo star and her estranged husband have been unsuccessful in pulling it from auction. On December 4, the home's listing was removed and is currently listed as "off-market."

The home was previously set to be auctioned off in February 2023 after Zolciak defaulted on the $1.65 million loan. Days later, the couple took "action to clear this up."

Since then, Zolciak and Biermann's divorce has heated up – and even had a run-in with the cops at the home.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.