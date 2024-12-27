Ariana Biermann Shares Emotional Video Saying 'Goodbye' to Her 'Childhood Home' After Mansion Goes Up for Foreclosure Auction Amid Kim Zolciak and Kroy's Nasty Divorce

Ariana Biermann has bid farewell to her childhood home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak's daughter shared an emotional video of the family's last Christmas at their longtime Atlanta home after it was put up for auction while facing foreclosure.

Ariana, 23, gave a tour of the now-empty $6 million home, which was heavily featured on the hit Bravo show.