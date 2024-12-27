Inside The Inauguration Day Turnaround: Employees Have 'Five Hours' to Move Donald Trump Belongings Back into The White House — Including His Oval Office Diet Coke Button
Incoming president Donald Trump will be able to have a Coke and a smile inside his Oval Office.
The 78-year-old plans to bring back his beloved soda button to his White House office, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as his transition team is currently making plans to ensure his new home looks exactly like it did the day he moved out four years ago – but they'll have to work fast.
When Trump moves back in next month, the nearly 100 employees of the White House residency staff will help move Joe Biden out – all in the course of about five hours.
The staff includes butlers, maids, housekeepers, chefs, cooks, doormen, florists, curators, electricians, plumbers, storekeepers, and engineers among others.
The employees don't take political sides, and stay on from president to president. However, Trump is expected to replace Robert Downing, the chief usher who oversees the household staff.
Downing was brought on by current resident Biden, and Trump is expected to appoint his own chief.
The red button, which was on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, summoned a staffer to bring the thirsty president an ice-cold Diet Coke. It was removed by Biden shortly after he took office in 2021.
The job of satisfying Trump's thirst previously fell to Walt Nauta, his personal valet. All Trump had to do was push the big red button on his desk and Nauta would bring him a glass of Diet Coke on a silver tray.
Of course, pushing a big red button in the Oval Office ended up frightening some people – especially since the man behind the desk has access to nuclear capabilities.
It was a fact which Trump enjoyed joking about, as he once said: "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button."
When Donald and Melania walk into their new-again home, they’ll be able to instantly relax. Clothes will be in their closet, the kitchen will be stocked with their favorite treats and they'll even have their preferred soaps and toiletries in the bathroom.
Kate Andersen Brower, author of The Residence, said the White House staff is getting off easy this turnaround, as they are already familiar with Trump's wants and needs.
She told DailyMail.com: "It’s easier because they’ve lived there before. There aren't any mysteries about what (the Trumps) would like to have for breakfast, how they operate, what kind of shampoo they use. I mean, they know everything already."
Brower revealed the staff generally get along with whoever occupies the Oval Office – regardless of their political background. Many of them have worked at the White House for years and have served several presidents.
She says they'll likely welcome Trump back as well - especially since he has a reputation for spreading his wealth.
"He would, like, tip them cash," Brower shared. "I was told he would hand out $50 bills."