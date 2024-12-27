Inside The Inauguration Day Turnaround: Employees Have 'Five Hours' to Move Donald Trump Belongings Back into The White House — Including His Oval Office Diet Coke Button

When Trump moves back in next month, the nearly 100 employees of the White House residency staff will help move Joe Biden out – all in the course of about five hours.

The staff includes butlers, maids, housekeepers, chefs, cooks, doormen, florists, curators, electricians, plumbers, storekeepers, and engineers among others.

The employees don't take political sides, and stay on from president to president. However, Trump is expected to replace Robert Downing, the chief usher who oversees the household staff.

Downing was brought on by current resident Biden, and Trump is expected to appoint his own chief.