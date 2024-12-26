'A Literal Circus': Inside the Mental Health Firm Paying Prince Harry a $1.3MILLION Salary — Staff Calls It a 'Toxic' Workplace' Where 'Every Person Hates Their Job'

BetterUp is meant to help individual businesses and their employees focus on performance and mental health at work.

According to its website, the startup "provides personalized support for individual needs, a dedicated one-on-one coach to help achieve both personal and professional goals, and access to a network of specialists to assist individuals in overcoming challenges that are unique to their experiences".

Companies pay a pretty penny for services, with fees hovering above $3,000 for a year of service.

Harry has been with the company since 2021. Insiders say he's pulling in more than a million dollars a year for acting as little more than a celebrity consultant – serving to hype crowds up at live events and on web streams.