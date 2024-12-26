'A Literal Circus': Inside the Mental Health Firm Paying Prince Harry a $1.3MILLION Salary — Staff Calls It a 'Toxic' Workplace' Where 'Every Person Hates Their Job'
Prince Harry's mental health firm BetterUp has been slammed by former employees for the "toxic" work environment.
The Duke of Sussex, who is credited as the "chief impact officer" at the workplace coaching and mental health firm, has also been targeted by disgruntled workers for his exuberant salary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
BetterUp is meant to help individual businesses and their employees focus on performance and mental health at work.
According to its website, the startup "provides personalized support for individual needs, a dedicated one-on-one coach to help achieve both personal and professional goals, and access to a network of specialists to assist individuals in overcoming challenges that are unique to their experiences".
Companies pay a pretty penny for services, with fees hovering above $3,000 for a year of service.
Harry has been with the company since 2021. Insiders say he's pulling in more than a million dollars a year for acting as little more than a celebrity consultant – serving to hype crowds up at live events and on web streams.
While BetterUp offers better results for the companies that use it, behind the scenes insiders say staff members are better off without it.
Reviews of the working conditions at the Austin, Texas workplace slam the site, and trash the leadership team – including the prince.
On the website GlassDoor, which is like a Reddit for workers of any company to divulge their true feelings about their jobs, BetterUp only has a 2.8 out of five stars rating. That's based on more than 600 reviews. Meanwhile, just 35% of people would recommend working there.
Reviews from angry employees destroy the company, calling it everything from a "literal circus" to "toxic train wreck".
On an actual Reddit page devoted to the site, one review warns potential users they "BetterNot".
The review continued: "Some of the worst leadership and strategic decision making I have ever seen in my career. Fear based, gaslighting and a loyal little inner circle."
Another user advised: "Don't work here. It's not healthy."
One person had specific advice for the founders of the company: "Dump Prince Harry."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to BetterNot for comment regarding the feedback from past employees.
Harry has come under fire for his other business partnerships, including questions about his and wife Meghan Markle's charitable Archewell Foundation, such as the unnamed source of a major financial donation, RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released the charity's annual report, in which the group's 2023 tax return revealed an income of $5.7million.
Some of that money came from individual contributors, but one large donation, worth five million dollars, came from just one mystery benefactor. That's the largest contribution listed in the return.
The Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission, according to its website, is to "show up and do good."
After expenses, the group handed out more than a million dollars to various charities. However, some eyebrows were raised when a chunk of money went to a close friend of the couple, who is known for playing racy roles in British soap operas.
Consultant Beth Herlihy was given a six-figure sum to support her endeavors. According to the just-released tax returns, The Archewell Foundation gave $155,000 to Herlihy Loughran, which counts Herlihy as a partner.
It was also revealed Harry and Meghan gave a $250,000 donation to President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, even though the couple pledged to remain out of U.S. politics before November's big election.