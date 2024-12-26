Secrets of Trump's Blueprint for Mass Deportation — From Catching 1.4 Million Criminals on the Run to Booting Out 13,000 and Opening 'Ice Prison'

Donald Trump has vowed to rid America of its swarm of illegal immigrants beginning on Day One of his return to the Oval Office.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect's prime targets, top-secret plans to execute his mandate, and the potential flashpoints that may spark a civil war.

While Trump and his tough-talking border czar appointee Tom Homan crisscross the country, promising to declare a state of emergency and activate the military to root out illegals, many governors and local officials are pushing back and setting the stage for a fight.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener said such chest-thumping is a recipe for bloodshed, anarchy and mayhem.

"There could be clashes between immigration officials and local law enforcement, and it could turn into an especially ugly situation with the hard-liners in Oregon, Washington and California", he explained.