Secrets of Trump's Blueprint for Mass Deportation — From Catching 1.4 Million Criminals on the Run to Booting Out 13,000 and Opening 'Ice Prison'
Donald Trump has vowed to rid America of its swarm of illegal immigrants beginning on Day One of his return to the Oval Office.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect's prime targets, top-secret plans to execute his mandate, and the potential flashpoints that may spark a civil war.
While Trump and his tough-talking border czar appointee Tom Homan crisscross the country, promising to declare a state of emergency and activate the military to root out illegals, many governors and local officials are pushing back and setting the stage for a fight.
Presidential historian Leon Wagener said such chest-thumping is a recipe for bloodshed, anarchy and mayhem.
"There could be clashes between immigration officials and local law enforcement, and it could turn into an especially ugly situation with the hard-liners in Oregon, Washington and California", he explained.
He warned: "Trump cannot back down now because the MAGA forces are gearing up for it to be a real civil war if local officials prevent the federal government from dragging immigrants away. That's what the gang that assaulted the Capitol on January 6 want – ANOTHER massive attack like [2021's] could be on the horizon."
U.S. Homeland Security has estimated about 11 million illegal immigrants are currently living in America. Now, Republican Trump – who dusted Democratic challenger Kamala Harris by a 3 million-vote margin and won control of both houses of Congress is raring to leverage his success to toss the lawbreakers out en masse.
The 78-year-old commander-in-sweep has pledged to use the obscure 1798 Alien Enemies Act to aggressively hunt down and expel illegal residents.
He dubbed the massive initiative Operation Aurora, naming it after the Colorado town taken over by gun-toting Venezuelan gangs.
"I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible," the incoming president declared.
Ahead of Trump's inauguration, some state lawmakers are banging the war drums by calling the policies "inhumane," and vowing to block the feds.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who came to the U.S. from the Philippines as a child with his parents, insisted: "My office will continue to use the full force of the law and every tool at our disposal to protect the rights of California's immigrants."
Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned that if the feds come to his state to "take away the freedom" of immigrants, they will have a brawl on their hands.
Using street-corner fighting words, Pritzker bellowed: "You come for my people, you come through me."
Homan, the former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first presidential term, fanned the battle flames by ordering sanctuary city officials in Illinois and elsewhere to follow Trump's plan – or else.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has already agreed to map out a plan to deport criminal migrants. However, Homan – referring to Windy City Hizzoner Brandon Johnson and Gov. Pritzker – said: "Chicago's in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks. If [Johnson] doesn't want to help, get the hell out of the way."
Aside from criminals, Trump plans to track down 1.4 million fugitive migrants ordered deported by federal judges while swiftly shipping out the 13,000 illegals currently held in ICE prisons and county jails.
Texas has offered Trump a 1,400-acre tract in the Rio Grande Valley near the Mexican border to stage the massive operation – which is estimated to carry an annual price tag of $88 billion.
The Lone Star State's Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said of the proposed lease and facility: "We'll figure it out once they have their strategic plan set – and we'll get it done."
Yet San Diego County is digging in its heels and voted to further block the municipality's cooperation with federal authorities.
While the feds only have 41,000 immigration prison beds available, Trump seeks to build – or find – detention centers near cities with large migrant populations, such as Miami, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles, as well as America's Northeast corridor.
While willing to overlook Dreamers – illegals who earned college degrees – Trump is taking a hard get out stance against anchor babies – children born on American soil to parents who unlawfully entered the country.
"We have to end it. It's ridiculous", Trump said. "I don't want to be breaking up families, so the only way you don't break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back."
Trump has been told he would need a constitutional amendment to remove the status of birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. But the incoming POTUS recently swore he could accomplish it in a unilateral executive action.
A source spilled: "If he's right, a lot of people better have their bags packed."