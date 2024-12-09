Trump's Biggest Lies From his 'Meet the Press' Interview Exposed: How President-Elect Churned Out Reams of Fake News On Everything From Immigration to Obamacare
Donald Trump's first TV interview since winning last month's election has been overshadowed by the President-elect spouting untruths.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old churned out reams of fake news during the NBC broadcast of his Meet the Press interview, which aired on Sunday Night.
The main points of contention where his "facts" on immigration, Obamacare and the 2020 election.
Trump claimed the U.S had "13,099 murderers released into our country over the last three years" who were undocumented immigrants, which has since been denied.
The figure, from Immigration and Customs Enforcement data, referred to immigrants who were currently not detained by immigration authorities, though they may be in prisons or jails, and included those who had entered the country over the past four decades.
Trump also falsely claimed prisons in Venezuela "are at the lowest point in terms of emptiness that they've ever been," when in fact the South American country's jails are overcrowded and the population is about level with that of 2021.
And he falsely claimed "we're the only country" that grants citizenship to any child born within its borders, when more than 30 others do.
After being interrogated by host Kristen Walker on crime, Trump said "crime is at an all time high", which has now been dismissed, while he also boasted "just prior to Covid coming in, I had polls that were the highest," but, in reality, he had a 48 percent approval rating in late February 2020, according to a Gallup poll, lower than all but three of his predecessors dating to Harry S. Truman at a similar time into their presidencies.
On trade and economy, Trump wrongly claimed there was "no inflation" under his first term and inflation did not begin occurring until a year and a half into the Biden administration, when annual inflation generally hovered between one and two percent from 2017 to 2020, and had increased to 4.7 percent in 2021.
He continued to exaggerate on the subject of United States' trade deficits with Canada and Mexico as $100billion and $300 billion, describing the figures as a subsidy.
However the trade deficit in goods and services was $41billion with Canada and $162 billion with Mexico.
Trump later claimed European nations "don’t take our cars, they don't take our food product, they don't take anything," yet Europe is the United States's second-largest car export market and American goods exported to Europe totaled almost $415 billion in 2023.
On Obamacare, Trump repeated a boast in his successful campaign trail in which he alleged to have "made it so that it (Obamacare) works" and "I am the one that saved Obamacare."
However, as president, Trump tried to repeal Obamacare but failed because congressional Republicans could not amass enough votes to kill the law in 2017.
After that, he and his officials took many steps to weaken the law, though they did continue to operate the Obamacare exchanges – and they refused to defend several central provisions of the law in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of Republican-led states, instead arguing that key parts of Obamacare should be invalidated.
And on the 2020 election, Trump vaguely reiterated his lie that he was the real winner of the 2020 election, saying: "I think it's an easy argument, it was really proven even more conclusively by the win that I had on this one."
His legitimate victory in the 2024 election does not do anything to validate his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, it has been claimed.
