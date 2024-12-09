Trump's Biggest Lies From his 'Meet the Press' Interview Exposed: How President-Elect Churned Out Reams of Fake News On Everything From Immigration to Obamacare

Trump also falsely claimed prisons in Venezuela "are at the lowest point in terms of emptiness that they've ever been," when in fact the South American country's jails are overcrowded and the population is about level with that of 2021.

And he falsely claimed "we're the only country" that grants citizenship to any child born within its borders, when more than 30 others do.

After being interrogated by host Kristen Walker on crime, Trump said "crime is at an all time high", which has now been dismissed, while he also boasted "just prior to Covid coming in, I had polls that were the highest," but, in reality, he had a 48 percent approval rating in late February 2020, according to a Gallup poll, lower than all but three of his predecessors dating to Harry S. Truman at a similar time into their presidencies.