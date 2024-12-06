Biden Turns into Trump! Sleepy Joe's Wispy Combover Blows in Wind as He Wishes U.S. 'Light of Liberty' During Final White House Christmas Tree Lighting
President Joe Biden was "giving Trump" as his barely-there combover fluttered around during his final Christmas tree lighting.
As Biden delivered his heartfelt speech on "liberty and love" at the annual White House event, his whispy mane had other plans – whipping around in the wind like it was staging a political rebellion of its own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biden, who was decked out in heavy winter layers as he took the mic, opted to go sans hat while his stringy white locks took centerstage.
On social media, people were quick to call out the president's "hair plugs" – similar to how many slammed Donald Trump for appearing to wear a toupee in the past.
One person wrote: "Even his hair plugs are disassociating themselves from Joe Biden."
Another slammed: "Joe Biden trying to grow out his own Trump hair ain't working."
Others compared Biden's shocking new look to the character Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, artist Andy Warhol, a mad scientist, and a ghost.
On a lighter note – acknowledging how it was his final tree lighting, the retiring president said his wish for the nation was to "continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency".
The president took charge of the lighting ceremony, counting down from five before the tree illuminated bright green from top to bottom. He wished the crowd a Merry Christmas before stepping aside to enjoy the musical performances.
The 30-foot red spruce tree, which came from Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Grayson County, Virginia, is now displayed on the Ellipse outside the White House South Lawn.
- Joe Biden's White House Smile Sparks Fevered Rumors He Secretly Voted for Trump and is 'Glad' Kamala Harris Lost Election
- 'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
- Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He said: "Merry Christmas, America. Merry Christmas to all of you. And may God bless you all. And may God protect — may God protect our troops."
Biden also explained how this year's theme symbolized peace, reflection on blessings, and the light shared with loved ones.
After delivering his remarks, he playfully jabbed at the journalists who stuck around in the freezing temperatures, asking – "You're still here?"
Biden wasn't the only one who braved the cold temps for the momentous occasion, as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also resurfaced for the night.
The tree lighting comes nearly a month after Harris was defeated by Trump in the 2024 presidential race.
She and Doug appeared to be in good spirits, despite photographs of the two appeared to show them fighting off the blistering wind.
Biden's wife, Jill, couldn't make it – she was in Doha, Qatar, for discussions on her women’s health initiative.
However, Jill already did her part and transformed the White House with festive decorations to capture the “peace and light” of the season.
Following Biden's term, Trump will officially be sworn into office at the next presidential inauguration on January 20.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.