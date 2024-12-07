At Least His Mommy Likes Him! Melania Trump Praises 'Virgin' Son Barron as a 'Grown Young Man' As He Hangs Out With Geeky Gamers at NYU
Melania Trump has nothing but praise for her private son Barron as he continues to hang out with his geeky gamer pals while studying at NYU.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incoming First Lady opened up about the 18-year-old and her concerns for him in her first interview since her husband, Donald Trump, won the election.
During an interview with Fox News, the 54-year-old described the teen as a "grown young man" but is worried he won't have a normal college experience due to his famous — and controversial — family name.
She said: "He is a grown young man, I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people he knows his generation."
Melania added: "Because nowadays, the young generation, they don't sit in front of TV anymore, they're all on their tablets, they're on their phones and all of this these podcasts and streamers. He was very vocal and he gave advice to his father and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."
During Donald's presidential campaign, Barron advised his dad on podcasters to speak to as a way to reach young men, a group the president-elect won in the election.
Donald even appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, as his campaign pitted "alphas" against opponent Kamala Harris' more divas and celebrity focused campaign.
During her interview, Melania also touched on her son's viral video featuring young Barron carrying around a Louis Vuitton case and gushing, "I really like my suitcase".
She commented: "Years go by so fast. We just don't imagine. It's like I see the clip that you just showed, I feel like it was like a few months ago, but time goes so fast."
Barron has a Secret Service detail that follows him around the NYU campus, much different when compared to typical college students.
"I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it's very different than any other kid," Melania said.
During his time at college Barron has been branded a "typical geek" who may be turning off female students amid rumors he's still a virgin, as a source told RadarOnline.com he is "basically a repellent for women".
The insider explained: "Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumors he's a virgin and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he's basically a repellent for women.
"They are the geekiest crowd around – but he has no choice."
The source added: "Most of the girls there won't go near him because they see his dad as a fascist monster. He's got no chance of landing the types of girls he likes."
Barron has been more focused on games than girls while at college as he has reportedly been asking fellow students for their Discord usernames and gamertags so he can play with them online when he's not busy with his studies.
The well-known soccer game FIFA was also said to be a favorite for Barron to play with other students.
