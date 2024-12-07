At Least His Mommy Likes Him! Melania Trump Praises 'Virgin' Son Barron as a 'Grown Young Man' As He Hangs Out With Geeky Gamers at NYU

During an interview with Fox News, the 54-year-old described the teen as a "grown young man" but is worried he won't have a normal college experience due to his famous — and controversial — family name.

She said: "He is a grown young man, I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people he knows his generation."

Melania added: "Because nowadays, the young generation, they don't sit in front of TV anymore, they're all on their tablets, they're on their phones and all of this these podcasts and streamers. He was very vocal and he gave advice to his father and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."