Trump Declares Liz Cheney Could Be in 'A Lot of Trouble' After Being Accused of Breaking 'Numerous Federal Laws' Amid Calls for Her to Be Probed by FBI Over Witness Tampering
President-elect Donald Trump is not relenting on his ruthless attacks on Liz Cheney and predicting the former Congresswoman could be looking at some serious retribution for her investigation of the Capitol Hill riots.
House Republicans have decided Cheney should be prosecuted for her role in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attacks.
Republicans, including Trump, have been pushing the FBI to investigate charges of possible witness tampering during Cheney's handling of the congressional probe.
On Tuesday, a report by the Republican-led House Administration Oversight Committee called for a probe of Cheney. Shortly after, Trump fired off a warning to the former politician on his Truth Social platform, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
A defiant Trump shared: "Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that 'numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.'"
Trump has spoken out in opposition to the January 6 committee for months, accusing them of having "withheld crucial evidence" by refusing to make the testimony from a Secret Service driver public.
The unnamed driver disputed the account of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, who claimed that on his way back to the White House during the January 6 riots, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limo, wanting to head toward the Capitol where the attempted insurrection was happening.
The committee's decision to keep the testimony behind closed doors during its probe was heavily criticized by Trump and his loudest supporters.
In their findings, House Oversight Committee Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) wrote: "Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge."
He continued: "Until we hold accountable those responsible, and reform our institutions, we will not fully regain trust."
Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, found herself squarely in Trump's crosshairs after her vote to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection. Analysts agree her acceptance of the vice chair of the January 6 committee signed her political obituary - proven when she lost her own reelection in Wyoming to a Trump-backed challenger in 2022.
Shortly after the committee's recommendation, Cheney fired back in a written statement.
She slammed: "January 6th showed Donald Trump for who he really is – a cruel and vindictive man who allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave
"Now, Chairman Loudermilk’s 'Interim Report' intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weight of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did."
As Trump prepares to take back power next year, critics are accusing him of seeking "revenge and retribution" against his political enemies. But outgoing President Joe Biden could end up blocking many of his plans.
RadarOnline.com has previously revealed Biden is contemplating issuing preemptive pardons to a group of current and former public officials who could be targeted with Trump’s White House return.
Possible pardons include Cheney and fellow members of the January 6 Committee, including Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Biden may also offer a pardon to Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who received plenty of backlash from the right for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.