Trump Declares Liz Cheney Could Be in 'A Lot of Trouble' After Being Accused of Breaking 'Numerous Federal Laws' Amid Calls for Her to Be Probed by FBI Over Witness Tampering

President-elect Donald Trump is not relenting on his ruthless attacks on Liz Cheney and predicting the former Congresswoman could be looking at some serious retribution for her investigation of the Capitol Hill riots.

House Republicans have decided Cheney should be prosecuted for her role in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attacks.

Republicans, including Trump, have been pushing the FBI to investigate charges of possible witness tampering during Cheney's handling of the congressional probe.