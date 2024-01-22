Former Jan. 6 Select Committee 'Deleted More Than 100 Encrypted Files' Days Before GOP Takeover: Report
More than 100 encrypted files related to the January 6th Capitol riot probe mysteriously vanished just days before the GOP took over the House majority, according to a shocking new report.
Congressman Barry Loudermilk, the chairman of the House Administration Committee's Oversight Subcommittee, said a forensics team discovered that files believed to contain interviews and depositions pertinent to the case were either deleted or encrypted on January 1 of last year, shortly before the Republicans were handed over the reigns for the investigation once led by Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney.
Loudermilk said this is a "new phase" to the investigation while demanding that Democrats be transparent and handover the passwords, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Republicans secured the majority of the House of Reps after the 2022 midterm elections and have since been working to uncover what led up to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, looking into security failures and other breaches.
"It's obvious that went to great lengths to prevent Americans from seeing certain documents produced in their investigation. It also appears that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney intended to obstruct our Subcommittee by failing to preserve critical information and videos as required by House rules," the congressman told Fox News.
In an email obtained by the outlet sent to Thomas, it claimed the former team "did not archive all Committee records as required by House Rules," adding that Thompson said they "turned over 4-terabytes of digital files, but the hard drives archived by the Select Committee with the Clerk of the House contain less than 3- terabytes of data."
"One recovered file disclosed the identity of an individual whose testimony was not archived by the Select Committee," Loudermilk continued while requesting access to the files to "ensure they are properly archived."
Loudermilk went on to thank House Speaker Mike Johnson for his support behind the probe, adding that finding out "what really happened" that day is essential.
"Because the American people have a right to know what happened," he said. "My main goal is to get the truth out there and give the American people the ability to make their own determination on this with facts — not with preconceived ideas or pre-determined narratives — but just the facts of what happened."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Looking ahead, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in March in the case accusing the former president of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The Capitol building in Washington, D.C., was attacked by a mob of Trump supporters in Jan. 2021 shortly after the election was ruled in President Joe Biden's favor.