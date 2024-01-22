Donald Trump Goes After Obama in Latest Argument for Full Immunity: 'Barack Obama Shot Missiles'
Donald Trump went after Obama and alluded to the Catholic Church's past scandals this weekend while arguing why he deserves full presidential immunity in the federal election interference case against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled ex-president’s surprising remarks came on Sunday during a 2024 campaign rally in New Hampshire.
According to Trump, a president must have “guaranteed immunity” or else the president is “not going to be able to function.”
He then alluded to President Harry Truman’s atomic bomb attacks against Japan, as well as President Barack Obama’s bombings against the Middle East, to defend his argument.
But the ex-president’s immunity rant took a surprising turn when Trump appeared to allude to the pedophile scandals plaguing the Catholic Church in recent years.
“In the church, you have some people that aren’t so good, right?” he said while arguing his case to the Rochester crowd.
It is currently unclear how Trump’s remarks about the Catholic Church connected to his demand for “guaranteed immunity” in the ongoing election interference case against him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled 45th president also made a series of other shocking remarks during his rally in Rochester this weekend.
While Trump cited Presidents Truman and Obama, he also alluded to “rogue cops” and “bad apples.”
“Harry Truman would not have done Hiroshima and Nagasaki, probably ended the war. Probably. I think so,” Trump ranted. “But he wouldn’t have done it. So many things wouldn’t be done.”
“But think of it,” he continued. “Barack Obama shot missiles during his term, shot missiles into an area, killed a lot of people, they missed. I mean, does that mean you indict him when he gets out of office?”
“But you have a rogue cop or a bad apple or whatever,” Trump argued further. “And what they do is they make it so that it can’t happen, and therefore everyone else is allowed to commit crimes, murders like at levels that we’ve never seen before.”
Trump concluded his rant by once again demanding “immunity for the president” because not having “guaranteed immunity” would “take away all of the power of the presidency.”
“No, we’re going to have to do this, immunity for the president,” he said to applause. “If you have a president that doesn’t have immunity, he’s never going to be free to do anything because the opposing party will always indict him as soon as he leaves the White House.”
“And you can’t let that happen. You can’t,” Trump concluded. “You take away all of the power of the presidency, it’ll be a different country.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump currently faces four federal criminal counts in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted the ex-president on one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and one count of conspiracy against rights in August 2023.
While those proceedings are scheduled to kick off in March, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether Trump’s presidential immunity defense is permissible sometime before the federal election interference trial begins.