Nicole Kidman at Center of 'Rude' Row Over Her 'Ignorant' Response on Red Carpet of Raunchy 'Babygirl' Premiere — As She Continues To Grieve Late Mom

Nicole Kidman is under fire for her clueless red-carpet response at the premiere of her new film, Babygirl. RadarOnline.com can reveal fans have dubbed the actress "ignorant" after she laughed off a reporter's question about their outlet's name – a moment that has now stolen the spotlight away from her raunchy new role.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kidman was seen shrugging off a reporter for not recognizing the outlet they worked for.

Article continues below advertisement

The awkward exchange showed Kidman approaching a red-carpet reporter from Pop Crave, visibly unaware of the outlet when its name was mentioned. The Oscar winner asked the reporter to repeat their outlet's name, then shrugged, looked away, and laughed loudly, as if the name still didn't register.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @NICKIGOST/INSTAGRAM The actress has been busy doing press for her new film 'Babygirl' while mourning the recent death of her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her response – which many labeled as condescending and dismissive – Kidman locked back in to answer the correspondent's question on her favorite memory of filming the steamy film. The moment has been shared on social media, with fans calling out the actress for her behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

One slammed: "She's rude," while another wrote: "'Kinda b----y by Nicole to me, but oh well." Another wrote on X: "Sorry but this is (f------) awful behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman stuns not knowing what Pop Crave is pic.twitter.com/3hDc7t3g3H — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) December 15, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else wrote on TikTok: "Why she disrespect Pop Crave like that." Another added: "This is going to be a bad clip for her lmao."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the criticism, some fans found the moment perfectly in line with the star's persona. Someone wrote: "She deada-- laughed in their face like they were a joke then caught herself! Oh, we love you, Nicole." Another said: "This is how you win meme of the year. Dropping a gem like this right at the eleventh hour. No one does it like her."

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman's upcoming role in Babygirl – which releases in theaters on Christmas Day – has fans on the edge of their seats after the actress opened up about the intensity of filming s-- scenes earlier this year. The film shows Kidman as a high-powered CEO who gets entangled in a hot office fling with her young intern, played by 28-year-old Harris Dickinson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA/A24 Kidman admitted to having 'non-stop orgasms' while filming alongside her 28-year-old co-star for 'Babygirl'.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman previously admitted she had to take a break from filming the steamy movie, admitting: "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don’t touch me'." She added: "There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm anymore. Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it'."

Article continues below advertisement

Around the same time buzz started picking up for the highly-anticipated film, Kidman was also dealing with the extreme hardship of losing her mother, Janelle. Janelle passed in September, just hours before Kidman was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman was forced to leave the event, leaving a statement read by the film's director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

Article continues below advertisement

Amid her grief, RadarOnline.com revealed Kidman's husband, country star Keith Urban, was doing all he could to get her to take a break from working. A source added: "Keith and Nicole have had their worst year ever.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, was reportedly worried about her continuously working while dealing with her mother's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

"They've barely spent any time together and [Kidman] has been on her own throughout some of the most distressing times." As the 57-year-old had a full schedule, including promoting her films and TV shows, some were concerned she didn't have time to properly grieve the death of her mom.