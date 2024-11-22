Another Blow for 'Single' Prince Harry as Wellness Firm BetterUp is Savaged by Ex-Staffers and Furious Customers

Beleaguered Prince Harry has received another hammer blow as disgruntled ex-staffers and customers line up to slam his $4.7bn wellness firm BetterUp.

The runaway royal rakes in around $1m a year as the California firm's chief impact officer but RadarOnline can reveal that the firm has had a negative impact on some former workers and clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the employment site Glassdoor, one employee branded the company a "Toxic Boys' Club", claiming they felt discouraged to speak up when something didn’t sit right, and that "wartime language" was used to push people to their limits.

Another claimed that BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying, "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders".