Another Blow for 'Single' Prince Harry as Wellness Firm BetterUp is Savaged by Ex-Staffers and Furious Customers
Beleaguered Prince Harry has received another hammer blow as disgruntled ex-staffers and customers line up to slam his $4.7bn wellness firm BetterUp.
The runaway royal rakes in around $1m a year as the California firm's chief impact officer but RadarOnline can reveal that the firm has had a negative impact on some former workers and clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the employment site Glassdoor, one employee branded the company a "Toxic Boys' Club", claiming they felt discouraged to speak up when something didn’t sit right, and that "wartime language" was used to push people to their limits.
Another claimed that BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying, "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders".
The British Royal lives in Montecito with ex-Suits star wife Meghan Markle but new President Donald Trump could deal a blow to his plans to become a US citizen over what he sees as Harry's betrayal of the Queen after claiming senior Royals were racist towards Meghan.
And rumors continue to swirl around his marriage as he appears to spend increasing amounts of time alone.
His job at life coaching firm BetterUp is to: "Raise awareness and advocate for mental fitness. Guide the company's social mission. Foster supportive communities. Create an environment for open conversations. Help people build resilience, confidence, and inner strength."
And a good start might be with those unhappy former workers. BetterUp has a 2.8 out of 5 review score on Glassdoor.
Another person said online: "Seemingly never-ending culture of toxicity and bad leadership. Useless and utterly powerless HR. Despite several attempts to 're-org', toxic insecure and incompetent leaders with no people skills still manage to find their way to positions of power. Big shame for what the company sells."
Yet another said: "Cult-like facade management out of touch. Bullying. Toxicity. Everyone out for themselves High burn out."
A third ex-worker said: "85% of sales team not hitting targets. Focus on the wrong things. Not enough investment in driving awareness or leads. Inner circle of favorites Some paid more than their manager. Very hierarchical."
And prospective, and former clients sang a similar tune
The firm has a 2.4 out of 5 review rating on Trustpilot.
One person said: "This was not a good experience.....the sales pitch is aggressive it is verging on predatory for sure. I almost committed to a package but got cold feet when it felt like I was speaking to someone selling me an internet package and not mental health coaching.
"I am glad I backed out because I read reviews by former employees and it didn't look good and also highlighted the poor pay pressure to sell and lay offs and that they pay Prince Harry over a million dollars a year and he seems like a mess so I can't imagine what that money is for. It would be better used on the staff or bring the price down.
- Prince Harry SNUBS Wife Meghan Markle in New Christmas Party Invitations — In the Latest Sign 'Failing Couple' Are Living Separate Lives Amid 'Secret Split'
- Sussex 'Honeymoon' Over: Prince Harry Set to Hit 'Breaking Point' as 'Pouty' Duke Yearns for His Royal Roots
- Moody Meghan Markle is 'Furious' Victoria Beckham's Upcoming Netflix Series Could Take the Spotlight off Her Cookery Show
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"I guess you always need to be careful with services so heavily advertised on social media."
Another reviewer added: "My coach was average, but unfortunately the materials/assignments didn't unlock any progress for me, personally.
"But, the biggest problems were the 30-minute sessions and the subscription model.
"Short Sessions: Too brief to get into the heart of any issue, and there's no prep beforehand. Need to pay more for more time. Lost Sessions: If you don't use session credits within 30 days, you LOSE them. I paid $160 and got nothing – no coaching, reimbursement, or rescheduling option.
"This seems predatory and I don't recommend BetterUp."
And S.R.Brown wrote on the site: "As a chief executive, it is disheartening to make a time and financial commitment to a platform like BetterUp, and to learn that the service lacks the depth and expertise as one would expect.
"The coaches do not have the expertise that they claim and, therefore, do not add value. In addition, I had concerns about the confidentiality of my discussions and privacy during coaching calls with coaches.
"When I inquired about the confidentiality of business strategies, I was told that there was not a defined policy or practice of NDA with coaches. Further, I experienced terrible customer support that was on the borderline of unprofessional."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.