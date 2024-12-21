Justin Baldoni Hires Top Hollywood Pitbull Lawyer Who Savages Blake Lively After Sex Lawsuit Bombshell: 'False, Outrageous and Intentionally Salacious'

Lively's lawsuit accused Baldoni of creating a toxic work environment, leading to tensions and crisis talks involving her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about Lively's weight to demands for changes in the script to limit explicit content.

Some of the demands that were addressed included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Other demands mentioned were "no more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project".