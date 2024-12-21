Justin Baldoni Hires Top Hollywood Pitbull Lawyer Who Savages Blake Lively After Sex Lawsuit Bombshell: 'False, Outrageous and Intentionally Salacious'
Justin Baldoni's hired a new Hollywood lawyer who has issued a short but stinging response to Blake Lively filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against his client.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star/director over alleged sexual misconduct during the filming of their movie It Ends with Us.
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed the legal filing was "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".
He insisted Lively is attempting to "fix her negative reputation" after rumors emerged of diva-like behavior during filming.
According to Freedman, this included "threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release".
Lively's lawsuit accused Baldoni of creating a toxic work environment, leading to tensions and crisis talks involving her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
The allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about Lively's weight to demands for changes in the script to limit explicit content.
Some of the demands that were addressed included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".
Other demands mentioned were "no more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project".
Their conflict extended to disagreements on the film's marketing, with Lively advocating for a more upbeat approach while Baldoni aimed to highlight the film's themes of domestic violence.
Reports revealed tensions on the set, with insiders citing Baldoni's dismissive attitude towards Lively's input and his chauvinistic approach to sensitive subjects.
Despite Lively's demands being met, the film's release was still marred by conflicts between the stars regarding marketing strategies.
Fans quickly noticed the strained relationship between Baldoni and Lively, further fueled by reports of a growing feud.
Lively claimed that Baldoni's team resorted to "social manipulation" tactics to damage her image, including allegedly planning to "destroy her".
The once-promising movie quickly became a hotbed of controversy, with behind-the-scenes drama overshadowing its release.
The Savages actress told The New York Times: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
TMZ obtained the statements from Freedman