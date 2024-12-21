New Interview: Jay-Z's 'Secret Son' Says Rapper has Refused to Take Paternity Test Because His Mom was Underage When They 'Had Sex'
A man who believes he may be the son of Jay-Z has claimed the rapper has been avoiding taking a paternity test because his mother was only 16 when they allegedly hooked up.
Rymir Satterthwaite, 31, said Jay-Z, 54, has been evading taking a paternity test for the past 14 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite repeated attempts by Rymir to establish paternity, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has consistently denied any connection without undergoing a test to confirm or refute the claim.
Rymir and his godmother, Dr. Lillie Coley, recently filed a lawsuit against judges and the court system in New Jersey, accusing them of favoring the rapper and dismissing crucial matters related to paternity and inheritance.
They also claim to have lost over $100,000 due to the case – and are still having money taken from them by Jay-Z due to his lawyers having "illegal liens" placed on their New Jersey home.
Rymir's mother, Wanda, claimed she had unprotected sex with Jay-Z when she was only 16, in Brooklyn, NY, after he picked her up in Philadelphia, PA, in 1992.
Her on-off boyfriend at the time, Robert Graves, was named on Rymir's birth certificate until he was legally removed in 2011 after a DNA test proved he was not the father.
Wanda was determined to find out who Rymir's biological father was – but passed away before she could get the Empire State of Mind rapper to take a paternity test.
Rymir and Lillie claimed Wanda, who was sick, died "sooner than she would have" due to the stresses and strains of the case.
Lillie said: "I think behind the scenes, he's scared. Rymir's mother was underage. That's why he's not doing it.
"But at the end of the day, we were trying to do it behind the scenes, and then it was brought to our attention after research that they had the age problem - because we didn't even bring it up.
"We were just naive, just trying to get the paternity closure. But then we realized that we always protected him. We never went and blasted it.
"But I have to say here – he's not doing this (paternity test) because of Rymir's mother's age ... because (Jay-Z) got two problems: one, she was underage, and then she got pregnant.
"He could have still done something behind the scenes and come up with a good solution. And this would be over with – you don't even need the courts."
Rymir told The US Sun: "I think he got some type of thought in his mind that you know, 'This got some type of truth to it', … honestly, I can't speak for another man, but I would think that's what's going on.
"We've been fighting for this for years, and obviously, he could have (gotten) this taken care of.
"We've been doing all the correct things... basically (he) just brushed it to the side."