New Interview: Jay-Z's 'Secret Son' Says Rapper has Refused to Take Paternity Test Because His Mom was Underage When They 'Had Sex'

Lillie said: "I think behind the scenes, he's scared. Rymir's mother was underage. That's why he's not doing it.

"But at the end of the day, we were trying to do it behind the scenes, and then it was brought to our attention after research that they had the age problem - because we didn't even bring it up.

"We were just naive, just trying to get the paternity closure. But then we realized that we always protected him. We never went and blasted it.

"But I have to say here – he's not doing this (paternity test) because of Rymir's mother's age ... because (Jay-Z) got two problems: one, she was underage, and then she got pregnant.

"He could have still done something behind the scenes and come up with a good solution. And this would be over with – you don't even need the courts."