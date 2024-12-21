Your tip
Blake's Bombshell: Lively Sues 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni for 'Sexual Harassment' — Claims Actor 'Discussed Pornography Addiction and Showed Nude Images of Women' on Movie Set

Composite photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni for 'sexual harassment.'

Dec. 21 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, for alleged sexual harassment.

The lawsuit details a series of alleged distressing incidents that have caused significant emotional turmoil for the 37-year-old actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively claims Justin Baldoni caused her significant emotional turmoil.

Months after rumors of behind-the-scenes issues during the filming of the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel surfaced, Lively decided to take legal action against Baldoni, 40.

According to the lawsuit, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns and requests related to the film. Noteworthy figures, including Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, were present at this meeting, where the mother of four voiced her grievances.

Some of the demands that were addressed included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Other demands mentioned were "no more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project".

blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni directed 'It Ends with Us'.

Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, reportedly approved Lively's requests following the meeting. However, the lawsuit alleges that Baldoni engaged in a deliberate campaign of "social manipulation" aimed at tarnishing Lively's reputation shortly after.

The Savages actress released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

Clips of Blake Lively being rude to journalists have lit up social media.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also released a statement claiming Lively's lawsuit is an attempt to "fix her negative reputation". He also called her allegations "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".

Freedman claimed Lively caused problems on the set of the film, "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release".

blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively released a statement following her lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the distracting scandal went mainstream when the pair didn't pose together for a single shot at the Aug. 6 premiere, where co-stars like comedian Jenny Slate, as well as the book's author, curiously danced around questions about Justin in red carpet interviews.

Since then, "it's become a real war of worlds", an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Fingers are being pointed from both camps, with all kinds of nasty accusations being thrown around."

Lively spoke to the New York Times about her lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director.

