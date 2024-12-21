Blake's Bombshell: Lively Sues 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni for 'Sexual Harassment' — Claims Actor 'Discussed Pornography Addiction and Showed Nude Images of Women' on Movie Set

Months after rumors of behind-the-scenes issues during the filming of the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel surfaced, Lively decided to take legal action against Baldoni, 40.

According to the lawsuit, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns and requests related to the film. Noteworthy figures, including Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, were present at this meeting, where the mother of four voiced her grievances.

Some of the demands that were addressed included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".

Other demands mentioned were "no more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project".