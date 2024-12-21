'Senile' Joe Biden 'Insulted' Families of Marines Killed in Afghanistan by Forcing Them To 'Wait for THREE HOURS While He Napped on Air Force One'

While the commander-in-chief was allegedly absent from the planning of the withdrawal, he did show up to greet the caskets of the US Servicemen and women who were killed. However, he infamously checked his watch on the tarmac before their coffins were brought out.

According to Roice McCollum, the sister of one of the men who died, it was his second insult to their families that day.

She said: "(Biden) made us wait an extra three hours to receive the bodies of our dead family members because he couldn't pull it together."

McCollum said she and others were waiting for Biden to appear when a military officer told her he was napping on Air Force One.

The mourning sister said the president was "far beyond a position where he should have been in office, but the powers that be covered it up. We were left in the dark — worse than that, we were blatantly lied to".