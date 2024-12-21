Your tip
'Senile' Joe Biden 'Insulted' Families of Marines Killed in Afghanistan by Forcing Them To 'Wait for THREE HOURS While He Napped on Air Force One'

Phoyo of President Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden reportedly slept while families of fallen Marines waited for him.

Dec. 21 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Multiple military families have accused President Joe Biden of keeping them waiting for three hours while he napped on Air Force One before the dignified transfer of the Marines killed in Afghanistan.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident occurred on August 29, 2021, at the same ceremony where Biden, 82, infamously checked his watch as the bodies were being prepared, adding insult to the families' grief.

joe biden insulted families marines killed afghanistan wait three hours
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden slept on Air Force One before the dignified transfer of the Marines killed in Afghanistan.

President Biden has reportedly not been present for key moments of his presidency, nor has he been involved in major decisions like the controversial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Instead, an unknown team of handlers decided to hastily pull out of the region, which triggered a wave of panic and a rush of Afghans and foreign citizens to Kabul Airport.

On August 26, a Taliban suicide bomber hid themselves in the busy crowds, killing 13 US Service members and over 170 Afghans.

joe biden insulted families marines killed afghanistan wait three hours
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is the oldest president to hold office in US history.

While the commander-in-chief was allegedly absent from the planning of the withdrawal, he did show up to greet the caskets of the US Servicemen and women who were killed. However, he infamously checked his watch on the tarmac before their coffins were brought out.

According to Roice McCollum, the sister of one of the men who died, it was his second insult to their families that day.

She said: "(Biden) made us wait an extra three hours to receive the bodies of our dead family members because he couldn't pull it together."

McCollum said she and others were waiting for Biden to appear when a military officer told her he was napping on Air Force One.

The mourning sister said the president was "far beyond a position where he should have been in office, but the powers that be covered it up. We were left in the dark — worse than that, we were blatantly lied to".

joe biden insulted families marines killed afghanistan wait three hours
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was accused of napping on the plane.

Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, and Darin Hoover, the father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who were also killed in the Kabul blast, said their families were also left waiting on the tarmac.

Hoover claimed: "We sat in that office for what seemed like an eternity waiting on the doddering old fool."

joe biden insulted families marines killed afghanistan wait three hours
Source: MEGA

The families claimed they waited for 'what seemed like an eternity.'

The White House released a statement denying the families' claims.

A Biden spokesperson said: "That claim is untrue. As President Biden said on the 4th anniversary of the tragic attack on Abbey Gate and in the letters he wrote to family members after meeting with them in Dover, 'these 13 Americans — and the many more that were wounded — were patriots in the highest sense' and 'we owe them and their families a sacred debt we will never be able to fully repay, but will never cease working to fulfill.'

"The President honors these families, who have given more to their nation than anyone ever could, and holds them in the highest regard."

The Daily Mail reported on the murdered Marines' family's comments about waiting for Biden.

