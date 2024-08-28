Trump Blasted for Grinning and Flashing 'Disgraceful' Thumbs-Up at Soldiers' Graves — After 'Bust-Up' With His Aides at Arlington Cemetery

Donald Trump has been accused of using the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery as a political photo op.

The ex-president has faced backlash for smiling and giving a thumbs-up for photos at the gravesite of fallen soldiers who were killed in the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Adding to the scrutiny of the "disgraceful" visit, one of Trump's aides reportedly got into a physical altercation with a cemetery official who attempted to stop the campaign from filming and taking photos in the area known as Section 60.