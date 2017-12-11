ISIS Suicide Bomber Arrested, Held With Grave Injuries After Attempted NYC Attack thumbnail

Update

ISIS Suicide Bomber Arrested, Held With Grave Injuries After Attempted NYC Attack

Suspect hid the explosive device in his jacket before detonating it during rush hour.

By
Posted on
ISIS Suicide Bomber Arrested, Held With Grave Injuries After Attempted NYC Attack thumbnail
View gallery 10
Getty Images
ISIS Suicide Bomber Arrested, Held With Grave Injuries After Attempted NYC Attack
1 of 10
The man reportedly responsible for the NYC bombing this Monday morning has been arrested, and is being held by police until further questioning. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The 27-year-old Brooklyn resident, is under custody after police discovered he was the suicide bomber responsible for the attack.
The man had wires attached to his body, as well as a 5-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack.

Photo credit: Getty Images

He hid the device under his clothes as he walked through Port Authority Bus Terminal around 7:40 am, according to NY Post.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The suspected allegedly detonated the pipe bomb prematurely inside the underground tunnel, and ended up gravely injuring himself.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Two other people also suffered minor injuries.

Photo credit: Getty Images

According to investigators, the alleged bomber admitted to having made the explosive device at the electrical company where he works in NYC.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told "Morning Joe" that the suspected bomber "was supposedly setting the device off in the name of ISIS."

Photo credit: Getty Images

"So, definitely a terrorist attack, definitely intended," he added.

Photo credit: Getty Images

People were evacuated from the A, C and E trains on 42nd Street, and the area is currently being searched by police, firefighters and a bomb squad. Stay with Radar for updates. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments