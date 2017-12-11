ISIS Suicide Bomber Arrested, Held With Grave Injuries After Attempted NYC Attack

Photo credit: Getty Images
The 27-year-old Brooklyn resident, is under custody after police discovered he was the suicide bomber responsible for the attack.
The man had wires attached to his body, as well as a 5-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack.
He hid the device under his clothes as he walked through Port Authority Bus Terminal around 7:40 am, according to NY Post
.
The suspected allegedly detonated the pipe bomb prematurely inside the underground tunnel, and ended up gravely injuring himself.
Two other people also suffered minor injuries.
According to investigators, the alleged bomber admitted to having made the explosive device at the electrical company where he works in NYC.
Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told "Morning Joe" that the suspected bomber "was supposedly setting the device off in the name of ISIS."
"So, definitely a terrorist attack, definitely intended," he added.
People were evacuated from the A, C and E trains on 42nd Street, and the area is currently being searched by police, firefighters and a bomb squad. Stay with Radar for updates.
