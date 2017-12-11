Suspect In Custody After Pipe Bomb Explodes In NYC’s Port Authority

A pipe bomb exploded in Port Authority Bus Terminal this Monday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned. One person is already in custody. According to Breaking 911, the entire area around 42nd street has been evacuated and at least two people are being treated for injuries.

A bomb squad is searching the scene, as are local police and NYC firefighters.

WATCH: Scene at Times Square Subway Station after pipe bomb explodes. Suspect in custody. Reportedly 2 injured. Bomb Squad on scene. Entire area evacuated. pic.twitter.com/G9VRQngY3q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017

Around 5:00 am, the bomb was detonated in passageway below ground. The A, C and E subway lines were evacuated, and the entire are is now being searched.

Current Scene Outside Port Authority In NYCpic.twitter.com/dL10Fk7MJ5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017

The NYC Office of Emergency Management said commuters should expect delays.

Snapchat video shows emergency crews outside Port Authority terminal after reports of possible explosion. pic.twitter.com/kMkDLfOgO0 — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) December 11, 2017

It is not yet known what caused the explosive attack.

