'Really Arrogant' — Kamala Harris Told Union Boss She'd Win the Election 'With or Without You' Before Devastating Loss to Donald Trump as She Remains Out of Spotlight

For the first time in 30 years, the Teamster's union did not endorse a candidate in this year's election. Harris' alleged attitude likely didn't win her any favors from the union leader.

O'Brien, who was a guest on The Tucker Carlson Show, told the host about a meeting he had with the vice president in July shortly after President Biden withdrew from the race.

According to O'Brien, an angry Harris lashed out at the Teamsters during a roundtable discussion in which she only answered three of16 planned questions.

He told Carlson Harris demanded: "Teamsters? You better get on board. Better get on board soon."