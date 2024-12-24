'Really Arrogant' — Kamala Harris Told Union Boss She'd Win the Election 'With or Without You' Before Devastating Loss to Donald Trump as She Remains Out of Spotlight
Failed presidential aspirant Kamala Harris apparently displayed an arrogant attitude to Teamster's president Sean O'Brien, warning that she would win the election with or without the union's help.
We all know how that turned out for her.
For the first time in 30 years, the Teamster's union did not endorse a candidate in this year's election. Harris' alleged attitude likely didn't win her any favors from the union leader.
O'Brien, who was a guest on The Tucker Carlson Show, told the host about a meeting he had with the vice president in July shortly after President Biden withdrew from the race.
According to O'Brien, an angry Harris lashed out at the Teamsters during a roundtable discussion in which she only answered three of16 planned questions.
He told Carlson Harris demanded: "Teamsters? You better get on board. Better get on board soon."
She then cut the roundtable abruptly short, leaving 20 minutes early. But on her way out, she made O'Brien one more promise.
O'Brien recalled she told him: "I'm going to win with you or without you!" He added his reaction was one of shock: "Who does this f------ lady think she is?"
Carlson was equally stunned, replying: "D---. I thought I was arrogant. That's really arrogant."
In the final days before the election, O’Brien announced that for the first time since 1996 the Teamsters would not be endorsing a presidential candidate.
The Teamsters backed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 and endorsed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harris' campaign dropped a massive amount of money on celebrity influencers, radical activist groups, and private jets in her failed bid for the White House. And she wants that money back.
Over a week after the election wrapped, the campaign was still seeking more donations via email and text.
One of the text messages begged: "Hi Team, It's Kamala, The election isn't what we wanted, but I will never give up the fight.
"And right now there are still a number of critical races across the country that are either too close to call, or within the margin of recounts or certain legal challenges.”
According to two campaign officials, the donation requests were meant for the Democratic National Committee to help assist with state recounts or curing ballots.
Many campaign officials have questioned the request for donations and suggested the money could allegedly go towards paying off the massive debt.
A senior campaign official called it "appalling," while another said it was "disgusting."
Harris soon discovered the only thing voters were willing to donate was their frustration. Users took to X to mock Harris for the request.
One user wrote: "Are you kidding me? SKamala Harris is asking for donations to fund a recount. Seriously?"
Another claimed: "Harris is sending me emails to help pay off her huge balance for her failed election. They are looking for funds to pay off their debts to the celebrities who sold their souls to perform for her."
A third user alleged: "Kamala Harris wants a vote RECOUNT. What’s even more hilarious is that she’s asking for CAMPAIGN DONATIONS to do it. Could it be that she’s just bamboozling her supporters to try to pay for the $20 million in debt she ran up??!"