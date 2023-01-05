'Where's The Pressure?': D. L. Hughley Addresses Dana White's 'White Privilege' After UFC Head's Physical Altercation With Wife On NYE

Footage showed the couple partying in a VIP area above the dance floor.

Moments after White leaned over to say something to Anne, she was seen slapping him across the face. Dana then slapped her back in the face, before people in the group with them jumped in and pulled the pair apart.

Hughley argued that if Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, or Antonio Brown "did what" White did in that moment, it would have remained in the press longer and led to coverage on their past misdeeds.