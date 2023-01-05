'Where's The Pressure?': D. L. Hughley Addresses Dana White's 'White Privilege' After UFC Head's Physical Altercation With Wife On NYE
D.L. Hughley sounded off about "white privilege" after UFC President Dana White's heated altercation with his wife was captured on video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The stand-up comic took to Twitter with his thoughts following the incident that took place at a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year's Eve.
Footage showed the couple partying in a VIP area above the dance floor.
Moments after White leaned over to say something to Anne, she was seen slapping him across the face. Dana then slapped her back in the face, before people in the group with them jumped in and pulled the pair apart.
Hughley argued that if Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, or Antonio Brown "did what" White did in that moment, it would have remained in the press longer and led to coverage on their past misdeeds.
"'What can BROWN do for you?' Apparently not a damn thing! If that had been a brotha, it'd be NONSTOP coverage, dredging up a playground fight from the 3rd grade, scouring old tweets, you name it," Hughly wrote in a follow-up caption via Instagram.
The Original Kings of Comedy alum noted how White's "ENTIRE LIFE is immersed in brutal, physical violence," adding that White "amassed a fortune from it."
Hughley added, "Where's the pressure?? Ohhhhh, he apologized #WhitePrivilege (PUN INTENDED) scores a 1st round knockout yet again."
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya was among the athletes who spoke out about the now-viral video.
"My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS 'Power Slap' by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys," he wrote on Twitter.
- 'There Were Flames & Sparks': Jaw-Dropping Drone Video Shows Dozens Of Amusement Park Riders Being Rescued Off 400-Foot Ferris Wheel After Power Loss
- Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Spewing Homophobic & Racist Slurs As Friends Filmed A TikTok Video At In-N-Out Burger On Christmas Eve
- Shocking Video: Walmart Employee Trembles In Fear As She's Held Hostage At Gunpoint Before Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect
White, for his part, repeated his own words that "there's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman," adding that he is "embarrassed" while breaking his silence on this "horrible" incident.
He and Anne, who have been married for 26 years and share three children together, both confirmed they have since apologized to each other and worked through it while focusing on the well-being of their family.