D'Elia's appearance has been axed on the heels of protest threats from critics following the newly released YouTube documentary, The Chris D’Elia Problem, that detailed the allegations against the 42-year-old disgraced comedian — but that's not why the show won't go on.

According to the Los Angeles Times, D'Elia's busy schedule, not the allegations, was the reason behind the cancelation.

"Chris had a scheduling conflict,” booker Erin von Schonfeldt told The Times on Thursday after the news broke."