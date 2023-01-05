Famous Hollywood Improv Cancels Chris D'Elia Show After Protest Threats Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Chris D'Elia's comedy show at the famous Hollywood Improv was abruptly canceled after several calls for protests following a string of disturbing allegations against the star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
D'Elia was scheduled to perform at the world-renowned comedy club on January 11 — however, there has been a change of plans.
D'Elia's appearance has been axed on the heels of protest threats from critics following the newly released YouTube documentary, The Chris D’Elia Problem, that detailed the allegations against the 42-year-old disgraced comedian — but that's not why the show won't go on.
According to the Los Angeles Times, D'Elia's busy schedule, not the allegations, was the reason behind the cancelation.
"Chris had a scheduling conflict,” booker Erin von Schonfeldt told The Times on Thursday after the news broke."
As RadarOnline.com reported, D'Elia was accused of preying on and having encounters with underage girls. He's denied the accusations, claiming all of his relationships were “consensual and legal." The comedian also claimed he was seeking help for his sex issues.
The documentary was created by fellow comedian Kyle Anderson, who spoke to four of D'Elia's accusers and his former tour manager, Zack Doncovio.
In 2021, several accusers stepped forward to claim the comedian solicited sex by sending graphic messages on social media. Some claimed to have been underage at the time and accused D'Elia of grooming them.
D'Elia broke his silence on the allegations in June 2020, denying he pursued any underage girls.
"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," the comedian stated. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."
"That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better," he stated.
Following the allegations, D'Elia was dropped from his talent agency and a number of projects. But, as his critics have pointed out, D'Elia still has a lucrative podcast and comedy tour that has remained untouched despite the sexual misconduct allegations.