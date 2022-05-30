D. L. Hughley STRIKES BACK At Mo'Nique Following Raucous Rant

In fact, Hughley and Mo’Nique’s current quarrel comes shortly after 50 Cent stepped in to defend his friend.

“50 Cent stands up for Mo’Nique, asks black film community to start casting her again,” the “In Da Club” singer said in a March video. “50 Cent has lots of love for Mo’Nique. The 54-year-old has previously spoken out about her belief that she was effectively blackballed from the film industry after she won an Oscar for her incredible supporting role in Precious back in 2009, but now Fif thinks it’s time that she makes her way back into the spotlight.”

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow [their] influence to damage [Mo’Nique’s] career and this has gone on for way to long,” the rapper also wrote. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on.”