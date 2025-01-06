Your tip
The Vivienne's Ex-Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star After Sudden Death Aged 32: 'You Changed My Life So Much'

Photo of The Vivienne
Source: @THEVIVIENNE_/INSTAGRAM

The Vivienne's ex-husband posted an emotional tribute to the late TV star.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The Vivienne's ex-husband, David Ludford, has posted an emotional tribute to the RuPaul's Drag Race star following their shocking death at the age of 32.

The popular TV star's cause of death remains a mystery at the moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

the vivienne ex husband tribute rupaul drag race death david ludford dludford
Source: @D.LUDFORD/INSTAGRAM

The Vivienne's ex-husband, David Ludford, remembered their former partner in an emotional post.

Ludford took to Instagram to share the message alongside various photos of the former couple.

Ludford wrote: "My heart literally sank when I got the call! My heart is shattered! Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about @thevivienne.

"This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for along time!! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone."

dludford
Source: @D.LUDFORD/INSTAGRAM

The pair tied the knot in 2019 before splitting in 2023.

The post continued: "We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world!!!

"I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together 6 year and we loved each other so much and you can’t take away.

"I’m so happy to say I not only met you but we was together, we was husbands and you was the biggest part of my left for such a long time! 6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with you will always always have a place in my heart."

thevivienneig
Source: @THEVIVIENNE_/INSTAGRAM

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, shocked the industry with their death.

Ludford wrapped up the heartbreaking statement: "Going to miss you more than people will ever know sleep tight angel."

The late TV personality, real name James Lee Williams, tied the knot with Ludford in 2019 before they parted ways in 2023. At the time, Williams made it clear the pair were "still very much friends, but sometimes life gets in the way and people grow apart."

They added: "We wish each the absolute best and will always be part of each other's lives..."

theviviennebbcone
Source: @THEVIVIENNE_/INSTAGRAM/BBC ONE

The popular star also appeared on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'

Williams' publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news of their passing on Sunday, January 5, and said: "... James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

At the time, Williams' team said they would not be providing any further information regarding the circumstances of their passing, including the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Cheshire Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances."

Williams was well known in the entertainment business as they won the prestigious title of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador" in 2015, released their debut EP entitled B---- in 2022, and played The Wicked Witch of the West in a stage adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in London's West End in 2023.

They also participated in the reality show Dancing On Ice, where they showcased their skills and made it to the final round in 2023.

Williams' death led to plenty of tributes and messages, including from RuPaul who wrote: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being.”

