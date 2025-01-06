The Vivienne's Ex-Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star After Sudden Death Aged 32: 'You Changed My Life So Much'

The Vivienne's ex-husband, David Ludford, has posted an emotional tribute to the RuPaul's Drag Race star following their shocking death at the age of 32.

"This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for along time!! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone."

Ludford wrote: "My heart literally sank when I got the call! My heart is shattered! Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about @thevivienne.

Ludford took to Instagram to share the message alongside various photos of the former couple.

The post continued: "We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world!!!

"I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together 6 year and we loved each other so much and you can’t take away.

"I’m so happy to say I not only met you but we was together, we was husbands and you was the biggest part of my left for such a long time! 6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with you will always always have a place in my heart."