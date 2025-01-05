'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star The Vivienne Dead at 32 — 'An Incredibly Loved, War-Hearted and Amazing Person'
The Vivienne, a beloved winner of the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019, has passed away at 32.
Their team said they would not be providing any further information regarding the circumstances of their passing, including the cause of death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality TV star's publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, January 5, writing: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.
"James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."
In a separate personal statement, Jones shared: "Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing.
"No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other."
The Vivienne had garnered a significant following and admiration for their talent and charisma throughout their career.
Born in 1992 in Colwyn Bay, Wales, Williams was also a musician and a stage actor.
Not only did they win the prestigious title of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador" in 2015, but they also managed to captivate audiences with their memorable performances on various reality shows.
They also released their debut EP entitled "B----" in 2022 and played The Wicked Witch of the West in a stage adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in London's West End in 2023.
The Vivienne went on to participate in the reality show Dancing On Ice, where they showcased their skills and made it to the final round in 2023. Their presence on the show further solidified their status as a versatile and accomplished entertainer.
The Vivienne's sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief and paying tribute to the drag icon on social media.
Singer-songwriter Michelle Visage, a longtime judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, took to her social media to share her appreciation for The Vivienne's friendship, laughter and talent.
She wrote: "You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I'm the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely."