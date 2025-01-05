'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star The Vivienne Dead at 32 — 'An Incredibly Loved, War-Hearted and Amazing Person'

The reality TV star's publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, January 5, writing: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

In a separate personal statement, Jones shared: "Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing.

"No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other."