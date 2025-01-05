ISIS-Inspired New Orleans Terrorist Suspect ‘Used Meta Smart Glasses to Plan’ New Year's Day Attack That Left 14 Dead and Dozens Injured

According to the FBI, Jabbar, an Army veteran who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, visited the city in October, spending at least two days there.

During his visit, he used Meta smart glasses to capture footage of himself riding a bicycle through the French Quarter, the same area where the attack would ultimately occur.

Despite wearing the smart glasses at the time of the attack, authorities confirmed that Jabbar did not activate them to document the horrific act, which resulted in the loss of 14 lives and numerous injuries.

An FBI spokesperson stated that Jabbar had started residing in a rental home in New Orleans towards the end of October 2024, indicating a premeditated and calculated approach to executing the attack.