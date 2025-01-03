Now RadarOnline.com can report the FBI has come under fire for seemingly letting an outsider "contaminate a crime scene."

A newspaper reporter has somehow gained unprecedented access to the New Orleans bombing suspect 's home, touring the Houston property and showing off an array of religious propaganda and materials that could have been used for making bombs.

A work area just inside the living room still displayed various electronics and chemicals, while two computer monitors were hoisted above the desk.

The front door was ripped off the hinges, allowing easy access to the small trailer home.

Journalist Jennie Taer shared an in-depth house tour just days after the attack. The New York Post reporter filmed herself walking right into Shamsud-Din Jabbar's Houston area home, revealing a mess of possible evidence officials left exposed scattered around the property.

The verse seems to encourage the responsibility of Muslims to kill the enemies of Allah.

The passage specifically states: "They fight in Allah’s cause, and slay and are slain; a promise binding…"

Jabbar also had a collection of religious materials lying around, including his rolled-up prayer rug and a Quran suspiciously left open on a page about killing others in the name of "Allah."

EXCLUSIVE TOUR of the NOLA terrorists home—- where we found a bomb-making station and a Quran open to a chilling passage about martyrdom @nypost https://t.co/LKV7npCOE5 pic.twitter.com/a1znIURjyM

Online, people could not believe what they were seeing, and slammed officials for allowing an outsider to gain such easy access.

On X, one person raged: "Why were you given this much access 2 days after the event? Why wasn’t this sealed off and still a part of an active investigation?"

Another tweeter begged to know: "Why isn't that site secure?!?!?!?!"

One person blasted: "Congratulations nitwit, you just contaminated a crime scene. You are in such a hurry to be 1st that you just threw DOUBT on this entire investigation. Shame on the investigator or Law Enforcement that allowed you into this place. You compromised the investigation."

While one person doubted: "Can’t be real. It’s an active crime scene, and some random broad in yoga pants is allowed to walk around in there?"