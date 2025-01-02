Disturbing Link Between Las Vegas Explosion and The New Orleans Truck Attack that Left 15 People Dead Is Revealed as Cops Continue Investigation

The Las Vegas bomber who detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel has a chilling connection to the New Orleans mass shooter. Law enforcement sources disclosed Matthew Livelsberger, who died in the explosion outside the hotel on Wednesday, had once been stationed at the same military base as Shamsud Din Jabbar, the New Orleans terrorist suspect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Shamsud Din Jabbar drove an electric vehicle into a New Year's crowd in New Orleans.

According to senior law enforcement sources, Livelsberger, 37 – an army service member – has been identified as the bomber who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Livelsberger served over 19 years in the Army, including 18 years with Special Forces. His most recent role was a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, a position he held for three months, according to LinkedIn.

Source: MEGA Matthew Livelsberger, responsible for the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, once served at the same military base as Jabbar.

Coincidentally, Livelsberger served at the same military base as New Orleans terrorist suspect Jabbar. Police have not confirmed whether the two knew each other.

Jabbar drove a pickup truck with the ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 and injuring many others. The FBI believes Jabbar, 42, was not "solely responsible" for the attack and is investigating his potential ties to terrorist organizations through multiple court-authorized searches in New Orleans and other states.

Jabbar, who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, carried out the attack just hours before the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion. Law enforcement sources have revealed both cars involved in the attacks were rented through the Turo app and were electric vehicles, raising concerns about more potential connections between the incidents.

Source: MEGA Las Vegas Police confirmed the Cybertruck arrived in Las Vegas at 7:30 a.m. and exploded at 8:40 a.m. outside the Trump Hotel.

Police stated Wednesday afternoon they are exploring potential links and have not dismissed any possibilities at this time. Sheriff Kevin McMahill said: "Do I think it's a coincidence? I don't know. We're absolutely looking into any connections to New Orleans."

Some officers have also speculated Jabbar may have chosen a Tesla to make a statement, given Elon Musk's new friendship with president-elect Donald Trump. McMahill added: "It's a Tesla truck, we know Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump and it's the Trump hotel, so there's obviously something to look at."

Las Vegas Police confirmed the Cybertruck arrived in Las Vegas at 7:30 a.m. and exploded at 8:40 a.m. outside the Trump Hotel. A variety of explosive devices, including fireworks mortars, were found in the truck's bed. Officials have credited the Cybertruck's structure for containing much of the blast and preventing further damage.

Source: MEGA Jabbar was killed by police after he exited his vehicle and began shooting at the crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens more.

As for the New Orleans attack, investigators found unexploded improvised devices at the scene, along with guns, pipe bombs, and remote detonation equipment inside the truck. Additional explosives were later discovered in the French Quarter.