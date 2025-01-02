'Sad' Jennifer Aniston Has No Plans To Congratulate Ex Brad Pitt After He Finalized Bitter Divorce From Angelina Jolie — But Admits 'I Want Him To Be Happy'
Jennifer Aniston has no plans to send ex Brad Pitt any congratulatory messages following the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, despite admitting she "wants him to be happy".
RadarOnline.com can reveal tensions between the Friends actress and the Fight Club star have thawed in recent years following their acrimonious split in 2005, which saw Pitt date his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Jolie shortly afterward.
But despite being on healthier terms, Aniston, 55, has no interest in speaking about her ex-husband's new divorce update — both in public or in private.
An insider said: "Jen isn't looking to talk about Brad and Angelina's divorce publicly, nor is she looking to reach out to Brad and offer any congratulations."
Opening up about how Aniston plans to approach her ex when they next bump into each other at industry events, the insider explained: "The next time they see each other, they'll be cordial with each other, they have been in the recent past, and that won't change.
"They will talk about life and mostly anything else, but they aren't going to dive into his feelings about the divorce or anything like that.
"Angelina is not a talking point between them, and that will remain the same forever.
"Jen would love Brad to be happy first and foremost and believes he is happy."
Last week, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, reached a settlement in their divorce but confirmed that they are still locked in a $62million dispute over a French chateau and vineyard they once jointly owned.
Jolie's lawyer James Simon said: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt.
"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.
"This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after just two years of marriage.
The move came just days after a journey on a private plane in which Angelina claimed Brad was abusive to her and their six children, but authorities did not charge him after investigating.
Jolie and Pitt later released a joint statement declaring they would keep all divorce proceedings private for the sake of their children.
They said: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.
"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."
The former couple share children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 16.
Since their parents' bitter split, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne have all dropped Pitt from their last name.