It's Over: The Shocking Reason Why Brad Pitt Wanted to Reach Divorce Settlement with Angelina Jolie 8 Years After Nasty Split

Brad Pitt has officially wrapped up his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie to start a family with his 32-year-old girlfriend. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former A-list couple finally signed their divorce papers on Monday after an eight-year fight, with a revitalized Pitt ready to get the ball rolling on having more kids – and his girlfriend of two years, Ines de Ramon, "pressuring" him to act from behind the scenes.

Source: MEGA Pitt is looking forward to starting a family with his 32-year-old girlfriend after finalizing his divorce from Jolie.

Insiders claim a "relieved" Pitt, 61, is looking forward to having kids with the young jewelry designer in 2025 after being left exhausted by his split from Jolie, 49. The high-profile couple met around 2004, tied the knot in 2014, and parted ways just two years later.

Source: MEGA The actor has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon for the past two years.

While Pitt is now estranged from three of his six kids, the Moneyball actor has found love with Los Angeles-based designer Ramon, who may be ready to start a family of her own. The two started dating almost two years ago and have since moved in together in a secretive LA-area home.

A Hollywood insider revealed: "They are looking to get married in the next year and Brad has settled because he wants to keep his children on (his) side for his new marriage to go ahead. "Apparently Ines is keen to have children too and pressured him to get it all sorted out as soon as possible."

Another insider added: "Brad will be relieved that he can finally move on and marry again. He has wanted his divorce settled long before now, but he believes Angelina has been dragging her feet. "Angelina will argue she has been fighting for the best deal for their family, but whatever the truth, it ultimately clears the path for him to walk down the aisle with Ines.

Source: MEGA A source said Pitt is 'relieved' to move on from his divorce and is 'ready' to marry again.

"He will hope that he can build bridges with his children now that the divorce is finalized, but that looks like a long hard road." Ramon has been upfront with friends, family, and business contacts about her relationship with Pitt – emphasizing how details of their romance are off-limits for discussion. She even has her jewelry business associates sign NDAs to protect their privacy and prevent any leaks to the press, which reassures Pitt she's serious about their relationship and isn't after his fame.

Just weeks ago, a source revealed just how serious the actor was about his new love interest – officially putting "Brangelina" to bed. They explained: "Brad is interested in getting married again, and it is all thanks to Ines. He is so comfortable with her that it just feels right with her, and he would be more than okay to make it official.

The source added: "He has spoken to those close to him, including George, and everyone has signed off on him doing it, it would be a nice thing for him as it would be the official moving on from his romantic past with [Jennifer Aniston] and Angie. "That is obviously in everyone's mind and will always be forever in the minds of millions, but it is Ines and her no nonsense nature that has finally been the person to settle down with." The source also predicted the new couple would get engaged sometime in 2025.

Source: MEGA Insiders claim the designer has reassured Pitt she is not after the actor's fame or money.