Liam Payne's Psychiatrist 'Dropped' the One Direction Singer As a Patient and Advised He Needed 'Higher Level of Care' Just Weeks Before Drug-Fueled Death
Details about the final weeks before Liam Payne's tragic drug-fueled death have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late One Direction singer's psychiatrist allegedly "dropped" him as a patient and advised he needs a "higher level of care."
According to a letter obtained by Page Six on Monday, the medical professional explained that the 31-year-old needed more care than she could provide for him – but urged him to continue seeking treatment.
The One Direction singer was dropped as a patient by the medical professional "after careful consideration and assessment."
In the letter, Payne's doctor advised the young star to take medications "only as prescribed" and avoid "heavy drinking" while on the medicines.
The late star was also advised to do weekly therapy sessions, visit his primary care doctor, and undergo “further testing."
In addition, the singer was advised to speak to a therapist to "process [his] depression and trauma," as it was "vital" for his mental health.
The letter also claimed she provided the late star with options for rehab facilities and doctors.
The medical professional signed the letter: "Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being."
Earlier this week, five people were arrested in connection to Payne's tragic death.
According to local news outlets, Judge Laura Graciela Bruniard of Criminal and Correctional Court No. 34 handed out manslaughter charges to CasaSur Palermo Hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, and the chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi, months after the singer tragically died.
The One Direction singer's close friend Roger Nores was also charged with manslaughter after he left Payne alone at the hotel just 40 minutes before the tragic incident occurred.
Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and Argentinian waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying narcotics for payment.
In October, Payne fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in Argentina.
Prior to the deadly incident, witnesses claimed the singer was acting erratically in the lobby, and as seen in video footage, he was then carried back to his room.
Hotel workers called authorities for help, but moments later his body was discovered in the courtyard after falling from the balcony.
After his death, pictures leaked from inside Payne's hotel room showed a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.
According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
A makeshift aluminum pipe was also allegedly in his hotel room.