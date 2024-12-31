Your tip
Scott Peterson

Wife-Killer Scott Peterson 'Facing Jail Nightmare as Jail Shop Grub is Unaffordable' – 'It's Either Pay for Something Edible or Eat Canteen Slop!'

scott peterson facing jail nightmare

Dec. 31 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Cuisine in the clink is punishingly unpalatable.

RadarOnline.com can reveal while Ghislaine Maxwell faces food shortages in her lockup, wife-killer Scott Peterson is dealing with another version of mealtime misery at California's Mule Creek State Prison.

scott peterson facing jail nightmare
Source: SCOTT_PETERSON_APPEAL/INSTAGRAM

Peterson battles a harsh reality in jail – shop food prices or canteen slop.

Inmates there say that their only options are chowing down on the slop in the mess hall – or paying premium prices for overpriced groceries in the commissary.

Peterson, who was convicted of slaughtering his pregnant wife, Laci, in 2002, is caged at a facility where skyrocketing commissary prices have prisoners fuming. "Canteen is a scam", one con complained.

scott peterson facing jail nightmare
Source: MEGA

Life behind bars gets tougher for Peterson as shop food becomes unaffordable.

Prison officials stand accused of marking up commissary items by an outrageous 65 percent, turning former edibles like canned tuna into unattainable luxuries for most inmates.

Recently, the price of refried beans jumped from $2.20 to $3, coffee creamer soared from $1.85 to $2.95, and a pack of cookies now costs $3.

A jailbird said: "It's turned into a moneymaking racket, and the prisoners are the suckers. Even Scott Peterson can't escape the price gouging."

scott peterson facing jail nightmare
Source: SCOTT_PETERSON_APPEAL/INSTAGRAM

Facing jail struggles, Peterson is stuck choosing between costly grub or prison slop.

The 52-year-old killer, who once savored steak dinners in his suburban California home, is now forced to stomach whatever mystery meat lands on his tray.

The insider said: "It's no cakewalk. Scott's gone from living the high life to merely existing, one unappetizing bite at a time."

