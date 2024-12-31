Your tip
Snooty Duchess Meghan Markle 'Too Snobby to Socialize With Neighbors in Multi-Million Dollar Montecito Neighborhood'

Source: MEGA

Dec. 31 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Duchess Meghan Markle is too high and mighty to socialize with her neighbors in Montecito, according to sources who said the royal renegade has quickly earned the title of most hated.

The former Suits star, 43, and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, moved to the celebrity-studded California enclave after ditching palace duties in 2020.

Source: MEGA

Since then, they've rubbed elbows with industry elites, such as filmmaker Tyler Perry and music producer David Foster.

But in the German documentary Harry: The Lost Prince, locals have damningly declared the diva standoffish when it comes to hanging out with regular folks.

Source: MEGA

Richard Mineards said: "I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community.

"She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community.

"Harry has to a certain extent because he's quite jolly... but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere."

Neighbors admitted they don't often encounter King Charles' second-born son with the late Princess Diana – unless Harry leaves the couple's mansion to walk the family dog or tool about town on his bike with bodyguards in tow.

An insider said: "They keep themselves to themselves. I haven't seen Harry around much. Normally when you see him around here, he's walking his Labrador on the beach or on his bicycle, followed by his security in a Range Rover."

Source: MEGA

Sources also revealed that Meghan mainly socializes with carefully vetted friends and enjoys the company of the rich and famous.

However, critics say the duo may need to change their tune if they plan on enrolling their two kids in one of the area's prestigious schools.

Commentator Duncan Larcombe noted: "They are the public couple that claim to crave privacy. But when you have young children, they all mix with other young children at schools or nurseries."

Source: MEGA

The documentary's sources also bashed the globe-trotting royals for flaunting their lavish lifestyle and hypocritically trading on their palace pedigree to earn millions – after bashing Harry's family in interviews and his memoir, Spare.

Dai Davies, a former head of Royal Protection and a divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police, said of the pompous pair's high-profile overseas tours: "These are carefully orchestrated campaigns. I look quite dispassionately at the evidence and the evidence I've seen is, it's all about Harry and Meghan."

