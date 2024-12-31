Snooty Duchess Meghan Markle 'Too Snobby to Socialize With Neighbors in Multi-Million Dollar Montecito Neighborhood'

Richard Mineards said: "I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community.

"She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community.

"Harry has to a certain extent because he's quite jolly... but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere."

Neighbors admitted they don't often encounter King Charles' second-born son with the late Princess Diana – unless Harry leaves the couple's mansion to walk the family dog or tool about town on his bike with bodyguards in tow.

An insider said: "They keep themselves to themselves. I haven't seen Harry around much. Normally when you see him around here, he's walking his Labrador on the beach or on his bicycle, followed by his security in a Range Rover."