Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's Jailed Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Feared to be 'Starving to Death' Behind Bars

ghislaine maxwell feared to be starving to death
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's jailed madam Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly feared she was 'starving to death' in prison.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The holiday season is bringing no joy to notorious Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is reportedly starving because the Florida prison where she's caged has run out of money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Americans stuff themselves at family feasts, the fallen socialite and other inmates are said to be "going hungry".

A source claimed: "The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money, and Maxwell and the others have been left starving".

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell feared to be starving to death
Source: MEGA

Maxwell is reportedly starving in prison as food portions are drastically reduced.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "Portion sizes have been cut from eight ounces to two ounces. Maxwell has gone without food for five days at a time. The prison says it can't afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she's on."

Maxwell, who turned 63 on Christmas Day, is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking at FCI Tallahassee, which came under fire for its deplorable conditions in a Department of Justice report last year. The hellhole was found to have moldy food, rat droppings, bug-infested cereal, and rotten veggies.

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell feared to be starving to death
Source: MEGA

Epstein's jailed madam faces moldy food, rotten veggies, and inhumane conditions in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

The report also noted that inmates have had to use feminine hygiene products to plug leaks in windows and ceilings.

In addition, inmates on medications ranging from hypertension to chemotherapy drugs have been told they're out of luck.

Another source added: "Prisoners who need medication were told there isn't money for the drugs. It's insane."

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell feared to be starving to death
Source: MEGA

Maxwell and other inmates are said to be starving as the prison allegedly runs out of money for food.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Split photo of John Ramsey, JonBenét Ramsey'

Inside JonBenét Ramsey's Devastated Dad's Relentless Quest For Justice as He Shares Outpouring of Love for Murdered Daughter 28 Years After Killing

corrections officer killed prison attack

Corrections Officer Killed by Inmate on Christmas Morning in Brutal Prison Attack — 'A Tragedy Beyond Comprehension'

While an FCI Tallahassee rep refused to comment, the source added: "People have no sympathy for prisoners, but there is a difference between an inmate serving time for a crime and being inhumanely punished. What is going on in Tallahassee is inhumane."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.