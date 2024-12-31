Jeffrey Epstein's Jailed Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Feared to be 'Starving to Death' Behind Bars

The holiday season is bringing no joy to notorious Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is reportedly starving because the Florida prison where she's caged has run out of money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Americans stuff themselves at family feasts, the fallen socialite and other inmates are said to be "going hungry".

A source claimed: "The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money, and Maxwell and the others have been left starving".