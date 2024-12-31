Jeffrey Epstein's Jailed Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Feared to be 'Starving to Death' Behind Bars
The holiday season is bringing no joy to notorious Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is reportedly starving because the Florida prison where she's caged has run out of money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Americans stuff themselves at family feasts, the fallen socialite and other inmates are said to be "going hungry".
A source claimed: "The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money, and Maxwell and the others have been left starving".
The insider added: "Portion sizes have been cut from eight ounces to two ounces. Maxwell has gone without food for five days at a time. The prison says it can't afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she's on."
Maxwell, who turned 63 on Christmas Day, is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking at FCI Tallahassee, which came under fire for its deplorable conditions in a Department of Justice report last year. The hellhole was found to have moldy food, rat droppings, bug-infested cereal, and rotten veggies.
The report also noted that inmates have had to use feminine hygiene products to plug leaks in windows and ceilings.
In addition, inmates on medications ranging from hypertension to chemotherapy drugs have been told they're out of luck.
Another source added: "Prisoners who need medication were told there isn't money for the drugs. It's insane."