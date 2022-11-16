WNBA Star Brittney Griner Awaits 'Cruel & Inhumane' Conditions At Russian Penal Colony, Ex-Prisoner Speaks Out

From "overcrowding, abuse by guards and inmates," and "limited access to health care," Griner might be subjected to "food shortages, and inadequate sanitation," which is "common" in Russian prisons, colonies, and detention facilities, a 2021 state department report read.

Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia, Daniel Balson, added that the American athlete will likely have limited access to loved ones, telling The Post that inmates at certain facilities are only allowed six phone calls per year.