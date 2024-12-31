Your tip
Exiled Chat Show Queen Ellen DeGeneres 'Green With Envy' Over Runaway Success of Her Talk Show Heir Kelly Clarkson

ellen degeneres green with envy
Source: MEGA

Exiled talk show host Ellen DeGeneres reportedly envies the success of her successor, Kelly Clarkson, whose show has become a ratings juggernaut.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres has moved to England after losing her gabfest and her comeback stand-up show bombed, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she can't escape the humiliation and remains green with envy over the runaway success of her talk show heir Kelly Clarkson.

An insider said: "The distance was supposed to help Ellen forget about Hollywood, but it's impossible to ignore all the praise that Kelly is getting."

ellen degeneres green with envy
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres reportedly envies Clarkson's talk show success.

When the singer's talk show took over the coveted afternoon spot previously occupied by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Clarkson gushed: "Nobody is going to fill Ellen's shoes ... I believe in my team, but by no means am I filling anyone's shoes. I don't want that pressure."

But the 42-year-old American Idol alum's buttering up apparently did nothing to melt Ellen's icy feelings at the time, and the big chill is said to persist from 4,000 miles away.

ellen degeneres green with envy
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres' feelings towards Clarkson reportedly remain frosty.

The insider said: "Kelly had been a frequent guest on Ellen's show, and now Ellen sees her as two-faced. Taking over her time slot felt like a slap in the face, and it remains a huge trigger."

In November, DeGeneres, 66, and her wife, Portia de Rossi, 51, ditched their posh spread in Montecito, California, and headed to the Cotswolds, a scenic region in the English countryside.

ellen degeneres green with envy
Source: MEGA

Amidst reports of a strained relationship with Clarkson, DeGeneres and wife de Rossi seek refuge in the English countryside.

The source said: "Ellen may be in the U.K., but she's still hearing how Kelly is crushing it in the ratings and everyone's clamoring to get on her show. It wasn't long ago that they all wanted to be Ellen's friend, and that sticks in her throat."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the once beloved Queen of Nice was branded a heartless bully behind the scenes by staffers on her show and was basically exiled from TV in 2022.

ellen degeneres green with envy
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres reportedly watches from afar as Clarkson dominates the talk show landscape.

After lying low for a while, Ellen made a desperate attempt to reclaim her showbiz crown in September with her Netflix comedy special, For Your Approval.

But her return to stand-up was slammed by critics, who called it "bizarre, unfunny and self-pitying".

ellen degeneres green with envy
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres' Netflix special, 'For Your Approval', bombed with critics.

Not long after that, she fled across the pond to start a new life.

The source explained: "Being in England is a temporary boost after the nightmare of her comedy special, but like an elephant, Ellen doesn't forget who she feels didn't support her when she was down, and Kelly tops that list.

"Ellen sees her as a wolf in sheep's clothing."

