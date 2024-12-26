Corrections Officer Killed by Inmate on Christmas Morning in Brutal Prison Attack — 'A Tragedy Beyond Comprehension'

A corrections officer has been killed by an inmate on Christmas morning in a brutal attack in prison. RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Lansing died "following an inmate assault" after an incident that occurred around 7:15 in the morning.

Source: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Lansing was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Annette Chambers-Smith, the director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, released a statement following the tragedy. The Facebook post said: "It is with great sadness that I confirm the tragic death of Correction Officer Andrew Lansing following an inmate assault that occurred at Ross Correctional Institution this morning.

"Officer Lansing is a long-time, well-respected employee at Ross, and his untimely death – on Christmas Day – is heartbreaking for his family, the entire Ross Correctional Institution family, and our agency as a whole. "Officer Lansing was loved by his colleagues and known to be a great support for his fellow RCI staff. He was a friendly, outgoing officer who treated everyone with respect and was always a professional."

Source: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction The inmate who is allegedly responsible for the attack was identified as Rashawn Cannon.

The statement continued: "The loss of a staff person is difficult, but to lose a family member on Christmas Day at the hands of someone in our custody is a tragedy beyond comprehension. Instead of going home after his shift to be with his family on this holiday, Officer Lansing made the ultimate sacrifice, and our agency will never be the same. "We ask that you keep Officer Lansing’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers at this devastating and tragic time." According to reports, Lansing worked as a corrections officer in Ohio for over two decades.

Source: WUSA the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction was said to be 'operating under restricted movement.'

Following the death, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction was said to be "operating under restricted movement" as the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident. According to reports, Cannon was transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility after the attack.

Lansing's brother, Mike, revealed details about his late sibling's dangerous job following the death. He said in an interview with The Columbus Dispatch: "He had been taken out of there twice because of fentanyl exposure. They had to Narcan him once. I kept telling him then he needed to get out, but like I said, he had so much time invested. It's hard to walk away from something like that and start over at our age." Mike said his brother was known for being "fair and firm" at the prison, but gushed he was "a great guy." He also claimed in the interview that during the attack that left his brother dead, he was "badly beaten in the face and head and showed no defensive wounds."