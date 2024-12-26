Kate Middleton Embraces Fellow Cancer Survivor as Supporters Call Her An 'Inspiration' During Royal Christmas Church Walk with Prince William and Kids

Kate Middleton has shared a touching embrace with a fellow cancer survivor over Christmas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales has been hailed an "inspiration" after she stopped to hug a cancer survivor following the royal family's Christmas Day church service.

Middleton, 42, was joined by husband Prince William, 42, and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, where the royals gathered to spend the holiday at Sandringham Estate.