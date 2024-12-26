Kate Middleton Embraces Fellow Cancer Survivor as Supporters Call Her An 'Inspiration' During Royal Christmas Church Walk with Prince William and Kids
Kate Middleton has shared a touching embrace with a fellow cancer survivor over Christmas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales has been hailed an "inspiration" after she stopped to hug a cancer survivor following the royal family's Christmas Day church service.
Middleton, 42, was joined by husband Prince William, 42, and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, where the royals gathered to spend the holiday at Sandringham Estate.
The royal family greeted a crowd of onlookers outside the church after the 45-minute service.
Middleton shared a heartfelt moment with one member of the crowd, Karen Maclean, 73, of North Lincolnshire.
Maclean reflected on what the moment shared with Middleton meant to her after "20 years of cancer."
She said: "We just had a little talk about cancer, really.
"I’ve met the King before. He said to me 'I can remember you', I’m thinking, 'what!' like many years ago?"
Maclean noted both Middleton and Charles, 76, seemed "very well actually, considering what they're going through."
After her embraced with Middleton, Maclean said: "What a privilege."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 42-year-old future queen and Charles both had a challenging year as they simultaneously battled cancer.
Charles announced in February he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.
Just a month later – amid brutal rumors circulating regarding Middleton's whereabouts after she had not been seen in public for months – the princess announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for her illness in March.
In September, it was announced Middleton had successfully completed her treatment and was focused on being "cancer-free."
After stepping away from her royal duties to focus on her health, Middleton has slowly returned to public life, though insiders said she's been forever changed by her diagnosis.
A source close to the palace said: "You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged.
"She is a different person now."
The insider added: "She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly."
Middleton was spotted at the Trooping the Colour in June, but has continued to be selective about her public appearances.
According to the late Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, Middleton has "not fully recovered," but "each time we see her, she’s looking better and better."
One engagement Middleton was recently spotted at was her annual Christmas carol concert, Together at Christmas.
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith explained: "She will probably continue to be strategic about how often she appears in public, and people shouldn't hold it against her if she is doing less next year.
"The important thing is she will be pacing herself. She will do what she's able to do and pursue things she feels passionate about.
"She is a member of the royal family but also a wife, mother and daughter. Don't expect too much — she's a person going through something horrific."