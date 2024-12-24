Prince Harry Lookalike Seen at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert As the Duke and Wife Meghan Markle's Feud With Royal Family Rages On
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed something unusual in a preview of Kate Middleton's Christmas show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a Prince Harry lookalike was spotted in the trailer for the Princess of Wales' annual Together at Christmas show.
The lookalike sighting comes as Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the royal family rages on despite the holiday season.
The trailer for Together at Christmas, which airs on Christmas Eve night on the UK's ITV, was shared on Facebook along with the caption: "It is love, which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives."
A voiceover from Middleton, 42, played as concert attendees were seen greeting each other before walking into the performance held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.
One man caught the attention of viewers – a redhead dressed in a Royal Air Force uniform who shared an uncanny resemblance to Harry, 40.
Ironically, Middleton's voiceover promoted the spirit of the season, touching on community and connecting with loved ones.
Middleton said: "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for presents, tinsel, and mince pies. But it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.
"It is love, which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas but every day of our lives."
While the Princess of Wales spoke about love being "the greatest gift," she and her husband Prince William are still at odds with the Sussexes.
Since Harry and Markle, 43, ditched their full-time royal duties and moved to California in 2020, the brothers and their wives have been embroiled in drama with each other.
Harry and Markle were also no-shows at Middleton's Christmas carol concert, even after Middleton had a particularly rough year with her cancer battle.
Meanwhile, Harry and Markle celebrated the Christmas season with their own tradition.
The Sussexes sent out a Christmas card featuring a rare photo of their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
Their card read: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."
As for the Wales, they broke from tradition and declined to attend King Charles' Christmas lunch with extended family.
Instead of mingling with loved ones, William and Kate headed to Norfolk early with their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – where they will spend the holiday with immediate family at Sandringham estate.
A source previously revealed Harry and Markle, as well as their two children, were not invited to celebrate Christmas with family at Sandringham.