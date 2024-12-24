Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Lookalike Seen at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert As the Duke and Wife Meghan Markle's Feud With Royal Family Rages On

Composite photo of Prince Harry
Source: ITV/FACEBOOK, MEGA

A Prince Harry lookalike was spotted at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed something unusual in a preview of Kate Middleton's Christmas show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a Prince Harry lookalike was spotted in the trailer for the Princess of Wales' annual Together at Christmas show.

The lookalike sighting comes as Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the royal family rages on despite the holiday season.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry lookalike spotted at kate middleton christmas carol concert
Source: ITV/FACEBOOK

Middleton spoke about 'love' being the 'greatest gift' in the voiceover for the 'Together at Christmas' trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

The trailer for Together at Christmas, which airs on Christmas Eve night on the UK's ITV, was shared on Facebook along with the caption: "It is love, which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives."

A voiceover from Middleton, 42, played as concert attendees were seen greeting each other before walking into the performance held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

One man caught the attention of viewers – a redhead dressed in a Royal Air Force uniform who shared an uncanny resemblance to Harry, 40.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry lookalike spotted at kate middleton christmas carol concert
Source: ITV/FACEBOOK

Fans noticed a redheaded man dressed in uniform who shared an uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Ironically, Middleton's voiceover promoted the spirit of the season, touching on community and connecting with loved ones.

Middleton said: "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for presents, tinsel, and mince pies. But it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.

"It is love, which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas but every day of our lives."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry lookalike spotted at kate middleton christmas carol concert
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Middleton's concert amid their ongoing feud.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Princess of Wales spoke about love being "the greatest gift," she and her husband Prince William are still at odds with the Sussexes.

Since Harry and Markle, 43, ditched their full-time royal duties and moved to California in 2020, the brothers and their wives have been embroiled in drama with each other.

Harry and Markle were also no-shows at Middleton's Christmas carol concert, even after Middleton had a particularly rough year with her cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry romance rumors marriage split
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle have been at odds with the Waleses since they left their royal duties behind in 2020.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
ing charles working far more days than son william

Committed King Charles Working Far More Days Than Son William Despite Being on 'Last Legs' Amid Cancer Fight

Split photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Radar Charts Royal Rogues Harry and Meghan Markle’s Best and Worst Business Ventures Since Defecting From England

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle celebrated the Christmas season with their own tradition.

The Sussexes sent out a Christmas card featuring a rare photo of their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Their card read: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

As for the Wales, they broke from tradition and declined to attend King Charles' Christmas lunch with extended family.

Instead of mingling with loved ones, William and Kate headed to Norfolk early with their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – where they will spend the holiday with immediate family at Sandringham estate.

A source previously revealed Harry and Markle, as well as their two children, were not invited to celebrate Christmas with family at Sandringham.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.