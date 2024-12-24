Scooter Braun Revealed as Majority Stakeholder of PR Firm Justin Baldoni Hired to 'Sabotage' Blake Lively
The nemesis of Blake Lively's best friend, Taylor Swift, has been connected to her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal music executive and talent manager Scooter Braun was revealed as a majority stakeholder of the company behind The Agency Group (TAG) PR, the firm Baldoni hired to launch a smear campaign against his It Ends With Us co-star.
Braun, 43, famously faced off with Swift, 35, in his 2019 acquisition of her former label, Big Machine Records, sparking a fierce legal battle over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums.
Braun's connection to TAG was exposed after Lively, 37, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, 40.
TAG is also the same crisis PR group Johnny Depp hired amid his defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who released her own statement in support of Lively.
Heard said: "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying, 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.'
"I saw this first hand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive."
During the film's press tour, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star was accused of not taking themes of domestic violence in the film seriously, letting husband Ryan Reynolds – who did not star in or co-produce the film alongside Lively – have creative direction, and even faced backlash over her treatment of a reporter in an old interview.
In September, a source said Lively was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama" surrounding the premiere.
The source added: "She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light.
"She's just not used to this kind of drama."
In her lawsuit, the Gossip Girl alum detailed a series of disturbing incidents on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, including accusing Baldoni of entering her dressing room while she was "nude" and letting his "friends" watch as they filmed intimate scenes.
She further claimed Baldoni "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without prior discussion or choreography.
Lively's team also noted an "all hands" meeting – featuring Baldoni, Jamey Heath, the CEO of Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios, and a producer on It Ends With Us – was held on January 4 to address the "hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production of the film."
Everyone present in the meeting was said to have agreed on many points: "No more entering, attempting to enter, interrupting, pressuring, or asking (Blake Lively) to enter her trailer or the makeup trailer by Mr. Heath or Mr. Baldoni while she is nude, for any reason."
Another point brought up in the meeting stated: "All actors participating with (Blake Lively) in intimate scenes involving her being in any state of nudity or simulated nudity must be classified as active, working actors, not 'friends' of the director or producers, and must be pre-approved by (Blake Lively)."
On Baldoni's alleged "improvised physical intimacy," the lawsuit claimed he was "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip' during multiple takes," allegedly insisting on "reshooting the scene repeatedly despite Lively's clear discomfort."