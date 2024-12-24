Scooter Braun Revealed as Majority Stakeholder of PR Firm Justin Baldoni Hired to 'Sabotage' Blake Lively

The nemesis of Blake Lively's best friend, Taylor Swift, has been connected to her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni.

RadarOnline.com can reveal music executive and talent manager Scooter Braun was revealed as a majority stakeholder of the company behind The Agency Group (TAG) PR, the firm Baldoni hired to launch a smear campaign against his It Ends With Us co-star.

Braun, 43, famously faced off with Swift, 35, in his 2019 acquisition of her former label, Big Machine Records, sparking a fierce legal battle over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums.