Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Blake Lively's Dressing Room, 'Delayed Filming' in Bizarre Tantrum Over Reports Actress Looked 'Too Old' for Role

Split photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Baldoni 'cried' in the movie star's dressing room and delayed the film set for hours.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni saga continues to get more strange by the day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the It Ends With Us director and star is said to have "cried" in the A-lister's dressing room following reports of her looking "old" for the role.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

Lively alleges 'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni 'cried' in her dressing room and 'delayed' filming.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress, who is suing Baldoni and alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign, claims she witnessed him throw a tantrum in her dressing room.

According to Lively's complaint, Baldoni "made the rest of the (It Ends With Us) cast and crew wait for hours" on just the second day of filming "while he cried in Ms. Lively’s dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set".

The complaint reads: "(Lively) tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than 'hot.'"

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni dropped agency blake lively sexual harassment lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Baldoni allegeldy was upset fans thought Lively looked 'old' in the film's lead role.

Article continues below advertisement

The documents adds the filmmaker "appeared focused on Ms. Lively’s sexual appeal above all else".

It continues: "His lengthy outburst caused a delay in shooting, forcing an emotional scene to be shot haphazardly."

Lively is said to have reached out to the film's lead producer, Jamey Heath, to discuss Baldoni’s “unprofessional behavior", and Heath “arrived unannounced” at her makeup trailer while the Hollywood star was “topless and having body makeup removed by makeup artists".

The complaint alleges Lively then told the producer they could meet “once she was clothed”, but Heath insisted she allow him to enter. Lively “reluctantly agreed, but asked that Mr. Heath keep his back turned”, however, she allegedly noticed he “was staring directly at her while she was topless".

Article continues below advertisement

Baldoni and Heath are included in Lively's complaint, as is Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz. The lawsuit is also against Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel, who are accused of attempting to ruin Lively’s reputation amid the drama.

Following her lawsuit, Lively released a statement: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman claimed Lively's complain was made to "fix her negative reputation", and added her allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni apologizes wife blake lively lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, is said to have been in the meeting when the actress aired her grievances.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni "often" referred to women on the set as "sexy", "pressured" the movie star to remove her coat to reveal her onesie, and claims he “routinely degraded” her by “finding back channel ways of criticizing her body and weight".

Baldoni, who has since been dropped from his agency, is said to have "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without discussing it with Lively beforehand.

According to the lawsuit, Baldoni was "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip' during multiple takes", allegedly insisting on reshooting the scene repeatedly despite Lively's clear discomfort.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
mr t pities any fool who asks for his autograph

Moody Mr. T Pities Any Fool Who Asks for His Autograph — 'He's an Old-Fashioned Guy and Totally Closed Off!'

martha stewart hoping holiday jaunt will land her european dandy

Man-Hungry Martha Stewart, 83, Hoping Holiday Jaunt Will Land her European Dandy… Before She Dies Alone!

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively
Source: MEGA

Lively is also suing the film's producer.

The complaint notes a meeting was allegedly convened to address Lively's concerns and requests related to the film – a meeting which included her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.