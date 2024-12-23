Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Blake Lively's Dressing Room, 'Delayed Filming' in Bizarre Tantrum Over Reports Actress Looked 'Too Old' for Role

The actress, who is suing Baldoni and alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign, claims she witnessed him throw a tantrum in her dressing room.

According to Lively's complaint, Baldoni "made the rest of the (It Ends With Us) cast and crew wait for hours" on just the second day of filming "while he cried in Ms. Lively’s dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set".

The complaint reads: "(Lively) tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than 'hot.'"