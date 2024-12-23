Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Blake Lively's Dressing Room, 'Delayed Filming' in Bizarre Tantrum Over Reports Actress Looked 'Too Old' for Role
The Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni saga continues to get more strange by the day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the It Ends With Us director and star is said to have "cried" in the A-lister's dressing room following reports of her looking "old" for the role.
The actress, who is suing Baldoni and alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign, claims she witnessed him throw a tantrum in her dressing room.
According to Lively's complaint, Baldoni "made the rest of the (It Ends With Us) cast and crew wait for hours" on just the second day of filming "while he cried in Ms. Lively’s dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set".
The complaint reads: "(Lively) tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than 'hot.'"
The documents adds the filmmaker "appeared focused on Ms. Lively’s sexual appeal above all else".
It continues: "His lengthy outburst caused a delay in shooting, forcing an emotional scene to be shot haphazardly."
Lively is said to have reached out to the film's lead producer, Jamey Heath, to discuss Baldoni’s “unprofessional behavior", and Heath “arrived unannounced” at her makeup trailer while the Hollywood star was “topless and having body makeup removed by makeup artists".
The complaint alleges Lively then told the producer they could meet “once she was clothed”, but Heath insisted she allow him to enter. Lively “reluctantly agreed, but asked that Mr. Heath keep his back turned”, however, she allegedly noticed he “was staring directly at her while she was topless".
Baldoni and Heath are included in Lively's complaint, as is Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz. The lawsuit is also against Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel, who are accused of attempting to ruin Lively’s reputation amid the drama.
Following her lawsuit, Lively released a statement: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman claimed Lively's complain was made to "fix her negative reputation", and added her allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".
According to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni "often" referred to women on the set as "sexy", "pressured" the movie star to remove her coat to reveal her onesie, and claims he “routinely degraded” her by “finding back channel ways of criticizing her body and weight".
Baldoni, who has since been dropped from his agency, is said to have "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without discussing it with Lively beforehand.
According to the lawsuit, Baldoni was "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip' during multiple takes", allegedly insisting on reshooting the scene repeatedly despite Lively's clear discomfort.
The complaint notes a meeting was allegedly convened to address Lively's concerns and requests related to the film – a meeting which included her husband, Ryan Reynolds.