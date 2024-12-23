Moody Mr. T Pities Any Fool Who Asks for His Autograph — 'He's an Old-Fashioned Guy and Totally Closed Off!'

Mr. T has had his share of tough times since his iconic '80s prime, but these days, he goes out of his way to hide from the public, spending most of his time indoors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While spotted out in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, The A-Team alum, 72, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud, wasn't exactly inviting small talk with his scowl and sloppy appearance wearing a stained sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, an orange beanie, and orange sneakers.