Moody Mr. T Pities Any Fool Who Asks for His Autograph — 'He's an Old-Fashioned Guy and Totally Closed Off!'
Mr. T has had his share of tough times since his iconic '80s prime, but these days, he goes out of his way to hide from the public, spending most of his time indoors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While spotted out in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, The A-Team alum, 72, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud, wasn't exactly inviting small talk with his scowl and sloppy appearance wearing a stained sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, an orange beanie, and orange sneakers.
An insider said: "He's a very old-fashioned guy with the same car he's had for years, wearing the same orange over a beanie he's had for decades.
"He dresses in old, comfortable clothes like a construction worker. He rarely socializes. Now he hates the spotlight."
The celeb got his start as a nightclub bouncer and a bodyguard to Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, LeVar Burton, and boxers Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and Leon Spinks.
But it was his role in The A-Team from 1983 to 1987 as flashy mohawked B.A. Baracus that made his name.
In the 1990s, Mr. T fell on tough times, at one point revealing he was down to his last $200, right after he was diagnosed with T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1995.
But the spirited star went on to recover and rebuild his bank account with the help of endorsements and entertainment roles, including a stint on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.
The insider added: "There's a sad spirit about him, and people think that it's a shame he's so closed off."