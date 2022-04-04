Helmet On: LeVar Burton Trolls Will Smith At 2022 Grammys Over Infamous Oscars Slap

LeVar Burton kicked off the 2022 Grammy Awards by not-so-discreetly calling out Will Smith for his infamous slap at last weekend's Oscars.

"I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian if you know what I mean," Burton quipped before welcoming Nate Bargatze to the stage during an off-air segment Sunday. "So, I need to caution everybody: remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself!"