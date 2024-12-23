Your tip
Man-Hungry Martha Stewart, 83, Hoping Holiday Jaunt Will Land her European Dandy… Before She Dies Alone!

martha stewart hoping holiday jaunt will land her european dandy
Source: MEGA

83-year-old man-hungry Martha Stewart dreams her holiday jaunt will help her find a European dandy before it's too late.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Martha Stewart hopes her holiday jaunt overseas will include a European gent to wine and dine her because the 83-year-old lifestyle mogul is raring for romance with a sophisticated suitor, sources said.

The domestic diva has spent time enjoying the sights in Rome with her 59-year-old daughter, Alexis, and grandkids, Jude, 13, and Truman, 12, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

martha stewart hoping holiday jaunt will land her european dandy
Source: MEGA

At 83, Stewart explores Rome with family – and hopes for a romantic spark.

According to sources, Stewart is plotting a path from Italy to France, Spain, Portugal and England in hopes of making a match – or three.

An insider said: "She's done with these American guys. She thinks they're so simple and unchivalrous. Besides that, most of the men who flirt with her stateside are too old for her – in her opinion."

martha stewart hoping holiday jaunt wil land her european dandy
Source: MEGA

Stewart plans a European tour in search of romance and sophistication.

The source continued: "She's heard that European men win in comparison for their charming ways, and she must agree. The ones she's met through the years are so sophisticated and cultured and speak more than one language."

However, the insider revealed that Stewart is most interested in "the language of love".

But the insider confided the daring divorcée isn't hankering to get hitched – and Stewart's Mr. Right can be a Mr. Right Now.

martha stewart hoping holiday jaunt will land her european dandy
Source: MEGA

Charmed by cultured men, Stewart is embracing romance without strings attached.

The insider explained: "No strings attached is OK by her. It's the experience she's after. Martha doesn't set great store by conventions.

"She's not that old-fashioned."

The source added: "She plans on spending a lot of time in Europe in 2025 on her own. Besides Rome, she's eyeing trips to Paris, London, Barcelona and Lisbon.

"She's very excited to try some new exotic dishes – and men."

