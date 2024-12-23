Your tip
Jennifer Hudson on Mission to Connect With All Two-Dozen of Her Half-Siblings After Enduring Devastating Family Tragedy

jennifer hudson on mission to connect with her half siblings
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Hudson opens up about her mission to connect with her 24 half-siblings after a family tragedy.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

After enduring a devastating family tragedy years ago, Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson has been on a quest to connect with all of her two dozen half-siblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 43-year-old TV talk show host was largely raised by her mother, Darnell, because her father, Greyhound bus driver Samuel Simpson, went forth and procreated.

jennifer hudson on mission to connect with her half siblings
Source: MEGA

Hudson has met some of her half-siblings but still aims to connect with all 24.

An insider confided while the Spotlight singer has met some of her half-siblings, there are still more than a dozen she has yet to see face-to-face.

An insider said: "It's been a goal of Jennifer's to meet them all.

"She feels it's important to get to know them.

"She has spent years hiring people to help track them down, but she still has a long way to go."

jennifer hudson on mission to connect with her half siblings
Source: MEGA

Meeting all her half-siblings is important to Hudson as she seeks to build those connections.

Jennifer – mom of 15-year-old David Otunga Jr. – didn't learn of her father's prolific baby-making until she was 14, and he died when she was just 17.

Horrific tragedy struck the American Idol alum in 2008 when her mother, brother Jason, and a nephew were murdered, a sensational crime that her brother-in-law William Balfour eventually confessed to committing.

jennifer hudson on mission to connect with her half siblings
Source: MEGA

After the devastating 2008 murders of her mother, brother, and nephew, Hudson has faced unimaginable tragedy.

The source said: "Jennifer has people telling her she should pull back on her meet-the-family quest. She's incredibly busy with her career and raising her own son, and it's a distraction in many ways.

"But Jennifer feels she will not have come full circle until she gets together with each and every one of her siblings."

