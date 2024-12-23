Jennifer Hudson on Mission to Connect With All Two-Dozen of Her Half-Siblings After Enduring Devastating Family Tragedy
After enduring a devastating family tragedy years ago, Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson has been on a quest to connect with all of her two dozen half-siblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old TV talk show host was largely raised by her mother, Darnell, because her father, Greyhound bus driver Samuel Simpson, went forth and procreated.
An insider confided while the Spotlight singer has met some of her half-siblings, there are still more than a dozen she has yet to see face-to-face.
An insider said: "It's been a goal of Jennifer's to meet them all.
"She feels it's important to get to know them.
"She has spent years hiring people to help track them down, but she still has a long way to go."
Jennifer – mom of 15-year-old David Otunga Jr. – didn't learn of her father's prolific baby-making until she was 14, and he died when she was just 17.
Horrific tragedy struck the American Idol alum in 2008 when her mother, brother Jason, and a nephew were murdered, a sensational crime that her brother-in-law William Balfour eventually confessed to committing.
Justin Baldoni's Wedding Day Apology to Wife Emily Resurfaces after Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit: 'I'm Sorry for Everything I've Ever Said or Done that Has Hurt You'
The source said: "Jennifer has people telling her she should pull back on her meet-the-family quest. She's incredibly busy with her career and raising her own son, and it's a distraction in many ways.
"But Jennifer feels she will not have come full circle until she gets together with each and every one of her siblings."